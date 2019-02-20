Advanced search

Local Impact Business

‘Dynamic and entrepreneurial’ recruitment agency celebrate their 20th anniversary at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech

20 February, 2019 - 12:03
Ruth Whitehurst, managing director of The Workshop (pictured middle left), with her Wisbech team outside the Horsefair Shopping Centre agency. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ruth Whitehurst, managing director of The Workshop (pictured middle left), with her Wisbech team outside the Horsefair Shopping Centre agency. Picture: SUPPLIED

Puja Kotecha

A “dynamic” recruitment agency, which was established in 1999, is celebrating 20 years at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

The Workshop has employed hundreds of people from the Fenland area and they say that some of those taken on in the 90s are now managers and supervisors.

Ruth Whitehurst, managing director, said: “I would like to say a very big thank you to all of the staff and clients that have enabled us to achieve this 20 year landmark anniversary.

“We are very grateful for all the help, support and participation of such great people; this has not only enabled our growth but also many companies who rely on getting their products out to their suppliers and supermarkets.”

The team, who describe the company as a “entrepreneurial recruitment service”, have been based in the town’s shopping centre since March 2 1999.

Kevin Smith, manager of the Horsefair Shopping Centre, said: “I’d like to congratulate Ruth and her team for reaching this milestone, long may they continue and well done!”

