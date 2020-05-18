Tax specialist retires from Wisbech firm after 30 years’ service

Mary Plant, a tax specialist, retires after 30 years of service with Wheelers Chartered Accountants in Wisbech. Image: Supplied Wheelers Chartered Accountants

A tax specialist may have retired after working for a Wisbech accountant for 30 years - but she’ll still be on hand to offer technical advice for anyone who needs her expertise.

Despite retiring from Wheelers Chartered Accountants at the end of last month, Mary Plant will still be available as a technical accountant if customers require her specialist support.

Robert Booty, Co-partner of Wheelers, said: “Mary has been such an instrumental part of the practice for the last 30 years and we are truly thankful for her technical knowledge and devotion to her clients over this time.”

Colleagues sent her a stunning bouquet of flowers to mark her retirement and to say thank you for her loyalty, dedication and commitment.

It is hoped the team will be able to get together for a proper send off once it is safe to do so and the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Mary said: “Everyone at Wheelers, during my years with them, has made me feel valued. They are all so friendly and a great team to be a part of.

“You may not believe it, but even though we are a firm of chartered accountants and tax consultants, we have quite a bit of fun as well.

She added: “It’s been such a pleasure working here and I am so grateful for the friends, and memories I have made.

“I will miss my colleagues and clients very much, I really will miss seeing everyone each day.”

While Mary is probably looking forward to a quieter way of life, clients will still able to tap into her extensive expertise.

Robert said: “Although Mary is embarking on a hopefully long and happy retirement we are pleased that she will be available to us a technical consultant if required.

“Her incredible knowledge will be invaluable and we are so pleased she decided to stay close and work with us in this way.”

He added: “Obviously the recent outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 has not made the final element of a handover easy, but Mary and our clients new points of contact, Stephanie Welland, Emma Booty or Helen Garrett, have been planning for many months and we are confident that no client will feel anything but the same high level of service is available to them should they need it during this final period of transfer.”