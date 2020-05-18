Advanced search

Tax specialist retires from Wisbech firm after 30 years’ service

PUBLISHED: 11:23 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 18 May 2020

Mary Plant, a tax specialist, retires after 30 years of service with Wheelers Chartered Accountants in Wisbech. Image: Supplied

Mary Plant, a tax specialist, retires after 30 years of service with Wheelers Chartered Accountants in Wisbech. Image: Supplied

Wheelers Chartered Accountants

A tax specialist may have retired after working for a Wisbech accountant for 30 years - but she’ll still be on hand to offer technical advice for anyone who needs her expertise.

Despite retiring from Wheelers Chartered Accountants at the end of last month, Mary Plant will still be available as a technical accountant if customers require her specialist support.

Robert Booty, Co-partner of Wheelers, said: “Mary has been such an instrumental part of the practice for the last 30 years and we are truly thankful for her technical knowledge and devotion to her clients over this time.”

Colleagues sent her a stunning bouquet of flowers to mark her retirement and to say thank you for her loyalty, dedication and commitment.

It is hoped the team will be able to get together for a proper send off once it is safe to do so and the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Mary said: “Everyone at Wheelers, during my years with them, has made me feel valued. They are all so friendly and a great team to be a part of.

“You may not believe it, but even though we are a firm of chartered accountants and tax consultants, we have quite a bit of fun as well.

She added: “It’s been such a pleasure working here and I am so grateful for the friends, and memories I have made.

“I will miss my colleagues and clients very much, I really will miss seeing everyone each day.”

While Mary is probably looking forward to a quieter way of life, clients will still able to tap into her extensive expertise.

Robert said: “Although Mary is embarking on a hopefully long and happy retirement we are pleased that she will be available to us a technical consultant if required.

“Her incredible knowledge will be invaluable and we are so pleased she decided to stay close and work with us in this way.”

He added: “Obviously the recent outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 has not made the final element of a handover easy, but Mary and our clients new points of contact, Stephanie Welland, Emma Booty or Helen Garrett, have been planning for many months and we are confident that no client will feel anything but the same high level of service is available to them should they need it during this final period of transfer.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Meet the Wisbech Asda crew who - in their own time - volunteer to shop and deliver to the elderly and vulnerable in their own cars

Geoff Norris (right) is a driver for Asda in Wisbech but has been helping vulnerable and elderly customers by doing their shopping for them on his days off and delivering it to them in is own car. Two colleages are doing the same.. Picture; ASDA .

Tax specialist retires from Wisbech firm after 30 years’ service

Mary Plant, a tax specialist, retires after 30 years of service with Wheelers Chartered Accountants in Wisbech. Image: Supplied

Most Read

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

School shares photos of socially distanced classroom set up as it prepares to re-open

Leverington Primary Academy has shared photos of its socially distanced classroom set up as the school prepares to re-open its doors to pupils on June 1.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Meet the Wisbech Asda crew who - in their own time - volunteer to shop and deliver to the elderly and vulnerable in their own cars

Geoff Norris (right) is a driver for Asda in Wisbech but has been helping vulnerable and elderly customers by doing their shopping for them on his days off and delivering it to them in is own car. Two colleages are doing the same.. Picture; ASDA .

Tax specialist retires from Wisbech firm after 30 years’ service

Mary Plant, a tax specialist, retires after 30 years of service with Wheelers Chartered Accountants in Wisbech. Image: Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech victim GoFundMe appeal: ‘He was an ordinary person from a little village in Lithuania, with a big heart and a hard life’

GoFundMe appeal has been set up to help the family of Mindaugas Arlauskas “who unfortunately, left us on the 9th of May 2020”. Picture; GOFUNDME

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Firefighters bring in sniffer dogs to conclude Soham bungalows blaze was arson

Firefighters concluded a blaze in a row of bungalows at Soham on Saturday was deliberate. They came to the conclusion after bringing in dogs from Hertfordshire fire and rescue. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 18

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his victory with the crowd after winning the 2016 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Bowls England say clubs are free to open again as long as they keep to the guidance

Bowls clubs have been given the green light to reopen as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease. Picture: HARPENDEN BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24