The owners of a Fenland touring park have opened a temporary outdoor event venue in a bid to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech St Mary have created an open space fit for social distancing which has been described as ‘Wisbech Wonderland’.

Owners Steve and Lesley Pollington have teamed up with local artisan food companies to offer street food and a beer garden on Fridays and Saturdays.

They said: “We were in the process of completing our visitor centre bar and diner when the Covid-19 lockdown came in, completion of this is presently on hold.

“We understand the new need for large open, socially-distanced spaces and have developed an excellent beer garden within our open-sided temporary events area.

“We will be serving Mile Tree Brewery beers, Watergull Orchards cider and the great selection of gins and liquors from onsite Fen Spirits.”

Steve and Lesley say the virus outbreak “effectively wiped out four-and-a-half months of the season’s income” and hope the ‘Secret Beer Garden nights’ will help.

They added: “Covid-19 and lockdown has meant, for seasonal tourism business across the country, the season’s income from March to July 4 has been wiped out.

“The Secret Garden Touring Park has adapted the 2020 business model in a bid to get through the year to the start of a new camping season in March 2021.”

For more information, visit: www.thesecretgardentouringpark.co.uk/