Advanced search

Fenland touring park’s plans to bounce back after business ‘wiped out’ by Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:24 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 20 August 2020

Owners of The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech plan to bounce back after business was impacted by Covid-19. Picture: Supplied

Owners of The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech plan to bounce back after business was impacted by Covid-19. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The owners of a Fenland touring park have opened a temporary outdoor event venue in a bid to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the new event space. Picture: SuppliedInside the new event space. Picture: Supplied

The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech St Mary have created an open space fit for social distancing which has been described as ‘Wisbech Wonderland’.

Owners Steve and Lesley Pollington have teamed up with local artisan food companies to offer street food and a beer garden on Fridays and Saturdays.

They said: “We were in the process of completing our visitor centre bar and diner when the Covid-19 lockdown came in, completion of this is presently on hold.

You may also want to watch:

“We understand the new need for large open, socially-distanced spaces and have developed an excellent beer garden within our open-sided temporary events area.

“We will be serving Mile Tree Brewery beers, Watergull Orchards cider and the great selection of gins and liquors from onsite Fen Spirits.”

Steve and Lesley say the virus outbreak “effectively wiped out four-and-a-half months of the season’s income” and hope the ‘Secret Beer Garden nights’ will help.

They added: “Covid-19 and lockdown has meant, for seasonal tourism business across the country, the season’s income from March to July 4 has been wiped out.

The Secret Garden Touring Park event on Saturday, August 22.The Secret Garden Touring Park event on Saturday, August 22.

“The Secret Garden Touring Park has adapted the 2020 business model in a bid to get through the year to the start of a new camping season in March 2021.”

For more information, visit: www.thesecretgardentouringpark.co.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested for biting two police officers at scene of single-vehicle collision

Shaman Darani, 25, of Station Road in March, has been charged after a police officer was bitten and another assaulted when he was arrested in Redmoor Lane, Elm, at about 11.15pm following a single-vehicle collision. Picture: POLICE

Man charged with drink driving after car crashes into a fence in Leverington on Saturday night

Christopher Courten has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Perry Road, Leverington on Saturday (August 15). Pictures: GoogleStreetView.

Recycling and DIY community organisation moves into mothballed supermarket

Cambridgeshire Community Reuse & Recycling Network has moved into the mothballed Budgens store at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: Wisbech Works

Men charged with recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire

Krzysztof Jaworski, 28, of Beaupre Avenue, Outwell and Kamil Jaworski, 23, of Falcon Road, Wisbech have been charged in connection with a series of recycling centre thefts across Fenland and East Cambrdigeshire. The charges relate to thefts from Witchford Recycling Centre (pictured) and Milton Recycling Centre between July 25 and August 16. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

The Old Hall in Ely has modernised the concept of a traditional manor house - a luxurious B&B and now with a fine dining restaurant

Like many businesses, The Old Hall, near Ely, has been forced to adapt its offerings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: The Old Hall. Ely

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy believes enforced lockdown break could have extended career

Wisbech para-cyclist Jody Cundy said the enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic may have prolonged his career. Picture: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM

Fenland touring park’s plans to bounce back after business ‘wiped out’ by Covid-19

Owners of The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech plan to bounce back after business was impacted by Covid-19. Picture: Supplied

Used face masks and PPE equivalent to 12 times the weight of a hippopotamus rejected for being disposed of wrongly in Cambridgeshire

County council health bosses express concern about the amount of face masks and used PPE being put into the wrong waste bins. “All of this material is over seven and a half times the weight of an African elephant and over twelve times as heavy as a hippopotamus

Paedophile Dennis King struck a deal to get out of jail early to commit 15 Cambs offences

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency