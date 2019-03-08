Advanced search

Wisbech pub will not re-open as owners try to gain planning to convert it into three shops

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 November 2019

The Case, later known as The Rift Bar, now become three shops if planners agree. The Wisbech pub say the site owners has failed. Picture; SUPPLIED

The Case, later known as The Rift Bar, now become three shops if planners agree. The Wisbech pub say the site owners has failed. Picture; SUPPLIED

Archant

A former health centre in Wisbech that was converted 13 years ago at a cost of £800,000 into a family pub/restaurant could become a block of three shops.

Owners of The Case - more recently known as the Rift Bar - closed six months ago and will not re-open say the site owners.

The pub, in the converted premises of the former Horse Fair Clinic, opened its doors in August 2006. It was originally named The Case by a Wisbech Standard competition winner.

Michael Neale from Wisbech, named the pub after The Case is Altered, a pub that was situated near the site many years ago.

The Case was opened by the Barracuda Group -which later became The Bramwell pub group before being placed in administration in 2013- initially brought about 20 full and part-time jobs.

Planning permission for change of use is now before Fenland District Council.

ATP Architects & Surveyors told planners the change of use to shops "represents a small change but will have an overall positive impact on the town centre".

You may also want to watch:

Their assessment is that transforming the empty bar and restaurant will "contribute positively towards the day time and evening economy, employment, the appearance of the site and also enable the re-use of this vacant unit".

Andrew Bennett's application for change of use on behalf of ARB comes after Savills auctioneers offered the freehold for £400,000 with a live-in tenant.

His report concludes that "by its nature, design and location, the proposal is considered appropriate for the building and is making economic use of the facility.

"It will further provide additional commercial space in an area where there is great demand throughout the district generally".

The building, which was built in 1988, consists of a restaurant and bar on the ground floor as well as flat and office space on the first floor. The plans would see "no significant modifications or alterations" made.

It adds that there would be enough room for 10-15 cars to park in front of the shops.

The report concludes that "by its nature, design and location, the proposal is considered appropriate for the building and is making economic use of the facility.

"It will further provide additional commercial space in an area where there is great demand throughout the district generally".

Most Read

Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem

WATCH: Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at take-away

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Couple offer £5,000 reward to find ‘unique jewellery’ stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied

Most Read

Vicious attack on two men in their 60s in Wisbech believed to be linked to carnage in kebab shop

One of the victims of a vicious attack in Orange Grove, Wisbech, believes those responsible are the same gang that smashed up a kebab shop in the town. Picture: Google Maps/ M Zaid Naeem

WATCH: Man left with injuries after ‘violence involving group of youths’ at take-away

The shocking moment in the King Kebab take-away shop during �violence involving a group of youths�. Picture: Supplied/M Zaid Naeem

Four in court - including owners of Fenland butchers and two slaughtermen - accused of causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Slaughtermen in court over allegations of causing unnecessary suffering and pain to animals.

Three vehicle crash leaves wreckage across A47

Fire crews dealsing with a crash on the A47 Wisbech bypass. Picture: Fenland Police

Couple offer £5,000 reward to find ‘unique jewellery’ stolen from their Fenland home in £30,000 burglary

Fen couple are offering �5,000 reward to help find �unique jewellery� taken from their home in a burglary mounting up to �30,000. Picture: Google Maps/Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech pub will not re-open as owners try to gain planning to convert it into three shops

The Case, later known as The Rift Bar, now become three shops if planners agree. The Wisbech pub say the site owners has failed. Picture; SUPPLIED

Burglar, 32, who wanted a place to sleep in Whittlesey while he was drunk is jailed

Ryan Hamilton (pictured) was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court after entering a property in Whittlesey, claiming he wanted a place to sleep whilst drunk in May this year. Picture: Cambs Cops

Irish pop superstars Westlife announce Peterborough as part of 15-date stadium tour in 2020

Westlife to perform in Peterborough for 2020 stadium tour. Picture: MEDIA

Wisbech seal memorable win over Ipswich YM, but colts come up just short

Wisbech under-18s face the camera

Watch the moment HUGE fire takes hold at March firm as explosions shock workers nearby

Homes have been evacuated as a safety precaution after a large fire broke out at the Force One Limited premises at Longhill Road, March. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists