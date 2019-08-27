Former industrial site near Wisbech has new lease of life

A former industrial site near Wisbech has welcomed four new occupiers alongside plans for an old chapel to be turned into a house.

The former RJ Herbert Engineering site off Middle Drove went into administration in 2017 before being bought by MCR Property Group.

Now 36,500 sq ft of space on the site has been sold or leased to four new occupiers thanks to property consultants Fisher German.

Additionally, the firm's planning team was able to secure residential permission for an old chapel on the site into a two or three-bedroom house.

Mathew Brandon, associate at Fisher German, said: "We then identified the units on the site that could be separated and launched a marketing campaign to sell or let the remaining industrial space.

"It was a challenging site due to its remote location, but by utilising the expertise of our planning and commercial agency departments we have turned an ailing industrial site into a multi-occupied business industrial park with a bright future."