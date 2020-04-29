Advanced search

Country park offering holiday accommodation in the Fens looks to become a wedding venue

PUBLISHED: 13:52 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 29 April 2020

The owners of Lode Hall are looking to offer boutique weddings at the location in Three Holes, near Wisbech.

The owners of Lode Hall are looking to offer boutique weddings at the location in Three Holes, near Wisbech.

Lode Hall Country Park

A small country park that offers holiday accommodation in the Fenland countryside is taking the relevant steps to also become a wedding venue.

Lode Hall is nine-bedroom Georgian Country House which has been converted into holiday accommodation.Lode Hall is nine-bedroom Georgian Country House which has been converted into holiday accommodation.

The Lode Hall Country Park, in Three Holes, near Wisbech, already offers award-winning accommodation with its nine-bedroom country house, a converted coach house and lodges.

Owners Dick Johnson, and his wife Fran, are keen to diversify the business further and offer ‘boutique weddings’ and events for up to 120 guests.

Fran said: “Of course, everything is on hold at the moment because of the current situation [with coronavirus], but our plan is to provide a rural wedding venue.

“We have the space on our grounds for a marquee and we’re also looking to convert a derelict barn, which may take some time. It is a stunning location, and convenient as guests are able to stay on the site as well.”

The accommodation at Lode Hall Country Park in Three Holes boasts hot tubs with stunning views of the Fens.The accommodation at Lode Hall Country Park in Three Holes boasts hot tubs with stunning views of the Fens.

She added: “We’re in the process of applying for the relevant licences to hold weddings, and the authorities seem to think we’re suitable which is exciting.”

You may also want to watch:

The couple converted Lode Hall, their then family home, and the surrounding site into luxury holiday accommodation around two years ago.

As well as the hall and the coach house, there are also lodges set away from the main buildings. All have private hot tubs and their own wind-powered electricity powers the site.

Fran and Dick Johnson, of Lode Hall Country Park, won the Hoeseasons award in the Fran and Dick Johnson, of Lode Hall Country Park, won the Hoeseasons award in the "Lodge Escape" small park category for the second time in November 2019.

Lode Hall itself is of a late Georgian style and was built in the early 1800s. Dick’s grandfather bought the property and the surrounding land around 100 years ago, and it has been in the family ever since.

Dick said: “It got to the point where we had to do something about the property and diversify because these old and large country houses are so expensive to maintain.”

The accommodation is marketed through the holiday firm Hoeseasons, which has handed awards to the couple in 2017 and November last year.

Dick added: “I think people choose us because of the geographical location. As we’re a two-hour drive away from Birmingham and also London, it’s quite central for those travelling from different parts of the country.

“We’re also ideal for large family get-togethers and everyone loves the views of the Fenland skies and landscape.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Kebab shop serves up more than 400 meals for key workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House in Wisbech have served up more than 400 meals free of charge for the region’s keyworkers. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Reclining armchair among pile of domestic items dumped in the open countryside at Tydd St Giles

Fly tipped armchair and other items at Tydd St Giles, Picture; TWITTER

School staff re-create Queen’s I Want To Break Free music video for kids bored in lockdown

Staff at St Peter�s Junior School in Wisbech have re-created Queen�s iconic I Want To Break Free music video for pupils bored during lockdown. Picture: Submitted

Boy, 5, gifted new tablet computer from villager after painting positivity rocks

Logan Goodale was gifted a new tablet computer after painting and hiding positivity rocks around Walpole St Andrew near Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Kebab shop serves up more than 400 meals for key workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House in Wisbech have served up more than 400 meals free of charge for the region’s keyworkers. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Country park offering holiday accommodation in the Fens looks to become a wedding venue

The owners of Lode Hall are looking to offer boutique weddings at the location in Three Holes, near Wisbech.

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

Number of deaths at local hospitals continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

‘You are not two meters away’, says drink-driver after being arrested nearly three times the limit

The Audi driver was stopped on Clarkson Avenue in Wisbech at around 11pm on Tuesday, April 28. Picture: Supplied/Fen Cops

Fenland District Council to start holding virtual public meetings during coronavirus lockdown using Zoom

Fenland District Council will start holding virtual council meetings, starting with Planning Committee next week.

Runners take part in ‘Not London Marathon’ event amid coronavirus lockdown

Volunteers from Whittlesey Parkrun who took part in the London Marathon 2019. From left: Tammy Bell, volunteer at Whittlesey Parkrun, Kirk Brawn, runner in Whittlesey Parkrun events and Chris Rowe, member of the Whittlesey Parkrun core team. Picture: FACEBOOK/WHITTLESEY PARKRUN VOLUNTEERS
Drive 24