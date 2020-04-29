Country park offering holiday accommodation in the Fens looks to become a wedding venue

The owners of Lode Hall are looking to offer boutique weddings at the location in Three Holes, near Wisbech. Lode Hall Country Park

A small country park that offers holiday accommodation in the Fenland countryside is taking the relevant steps to also become a wedding venue.

The Lode Hall Country Park, in Three Holes, near Wisbech, already offers award-winning accommodation with its nine-bedroom country house, a converted coach house and lodges.

Owners Dick Johnson, and his wife Fran, are keen to diversify the business further and offer ‘boutique weddings’ and events for up to 120 guests.

Fran said: “Of course, everything is on hold at the moment because of the current situation [with coronavirus], but our plan is to provide a rural wedding venue.

“We have the space on our grounds for a marquee and we’re also looking to convert a derelict barn, which may take some time. It is a stunning location, and convenient as guests are able to stay on the site as well.”

She added: “We’re in the process of applying for the relevant licences to hold weddings, and the authorities seem to think we’re suitable which is exciting.”

The couple converted Lode Hall, their then family home, and the surrounding site into luxury holiday accommodation around two years ago.

As well as the hall and the coach house, there are also lodges set away from the main buildings. All have private hot tubs and their own wind-powered electricity powers the site.

Lode Hall itself is of a late Georgian style and was built in the early 1800s. Dick’s grandfather bought the property and the surrounding land around 100 years ago, and it has been in the family ever since.

Dick said: “It got to the point where we had to do something about the property and diversify because these old and large country houses are so expensive to maintain.”

The accommodation is marketed through the holiday firm Hoeseasons, which has handed awards to the couple in 2017 and November last year.

Dick added: “I think people choose us because of the geographical location. As we’re a two-hour drive away from Birmingham and also London, it’s quite central for those travelling from different parts of the country.

“We’re also ideal for large family get-togethers and everyone loves the views of the Fenland skies and landscape.”