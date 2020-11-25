Car dealership praised for service despite pandemic

A Wisbech St Mary Nissan dealership has won praise for the way it looks after its business customers – and the contribution it makes to the success of the manufacturer’s fleet sales operation.

JS Holmes is well-known as a supplier of new and used cars to motorists from all over the county and beyond. And companies of all shapes and sizes are equally well catered for at its Fenland showroom.

As one of Nissan’s specialist fleet dealers, JS Holmes has a team of experienced fleet and business experts on hand to give corporate customers the support they need.

This includes providing expert advice on choosing the right vehicles and financing, and being a one-stop shop for all ongoing requirements.

The JS Holmes Business Centre, headed up by local fleet specialist Dan Cuthill, is on hand to make business transport decisions as simple as possible – whether the client in question is running a single-van fleet or one comprising multiple vehicles.

Substantial savings are available on Nissan’s exciting line-up of cars, vans and pick-ups, and a range of finance packages is available, such as contract hire, lease hire, hire purchase and lease purchase.

The effectiveness of the operation has won praise from many clients over the years and Marco Capozzoli, Nissan’s national dealer fleet manager (sales), said: “JS Holmes are fully engaged in our fleet sales operation and businesses throughout Cambridgeshire and beyond will be benefiting from that.

“They’re a very customer-focused dealership and pride themselves in the quality of their sales and aftersales operations.

“In short, they’re a great supporter of the Nissan fleet programme.

“More and more fleet customers are being attracted to Nissan dealerships nationwide, according to latest figures.

“September was a particularly busy month, with business centres across the UK exceeding the expected level of transactions by a healthy 10 per cent.”

Alex Holmes, sales director at JS Holmes, added: “As a commercial vehicle supplier, we’re committed to providing a prompt, professional service delivered by a warm and friendly family firm.

“There is a range of different solutions when it comes to equipping your business fleet with reliable vehicles.

“Our job is to help you find the most appropriate, cost-effective fit for your organisation.

“We’ve got good availability across the Nissan range and we have a full fleet of demonstrators, including vans such as the NV250, NV300 and the all-electric e-NV200.

“Extended test drives are available and we can offer a really strong package to business customers, including a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty on all new commercial vehicles.

“Our fleet specialists are happy to visit your place of work, reducing downtime at your business.

“Alternatively, our business centre meeting room in Wisbech St Mary is available. Call Dan Cuthill on 01945 410243 to find out more.”

JS Holmes’ service, body repair and recovery departments are open during lockdown whilst complying with government guidelines.

The showroom has had to close its doors but sales team are on hand for all new and used vehicle inquires.