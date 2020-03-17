Advanced search

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 11:21 17 March 2020

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

Iceland supermarkets in Ely, Wisbech and March amend their opening hours on Wednesdays to allow elderly and vulnerable customers a chance to shop for essentials during coronavirus outbreak.

The Ely and Wisbech branches will open early at 7am on Wednesdays to allow the over 70s and vulnerable customers to shop until 9am.

Trading hours for both stores will be Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Across the Fens, in March, the High Street branch’s opening hours are slightly different.

It is allowing the elderly and vulnerable to shop exclusively in the store between 10am and 12noon on Wednesdays. The new hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Iceland posted: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.”

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to 'keep our staff and clients as safe as we can'

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

'Ridiculous selfish idiots': Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

