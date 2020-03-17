Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets in Ely, Wisbech and March amend their opening hours on Wednesdays to allow elderly and vulnerable customers a chance to shop for essentials during coronavirus outbreak.

The Ely and Wisbech branches will open early at 7am on Wednesdays to allow the over 70s and vulnerable customers to shop until 9am.

Trading hours for both stores will be Monday-Friday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Across the Fens, in March, the High Street branch’s opening hours are slightly different.

It is allowing the elderly and vulnerable to shop exclusively in the store between 10am and 12noon on Wednesdays. The new hours are Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

Iceland posted: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.”

