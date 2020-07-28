Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:06 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 28 July 2020

Hughes Electrical will reopen its Wisbech store on August 3. Chairman Robert Hughes is pictured. Pictures: Hughes

Hughes Electrical will reopen its store in Market Place, Wisbech on Monday (August 3).

Wisbech-born Mark Wardell has been appointed CEO of Hughes Electrical after staring work at the Fenland town store 21 years ago when he was a teenager. Picture: SuppliedWisbech-born Mark Wardell has been appointed CEO of Hughes Electrical after staring work at the Fenland town store 21 years ago when he was a teenager. Picture: Supplied

To start, it will be open three days a week on Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 5:30pm.

Customers will be required to wear a face covering in the store and use hand gel on entering.

There will also be social distancing markers on the floor and all display items will be regularly sanitised.

The chain’s Chairman Robert Hughes said: “While our web, trade and rental divisions have all been operating throughout the pandemic it is a great boost to be able to start reopening our stores.

“We will be offering a delivery service, either to the doorstep or where necessary we will remove old equipment and install new but maintaining strict hygiene and distancing protocols.”

He added: “If anyone is wary about visiting, they can telephone the store on 01945 589878 or use the website.

“We will also constantly review the opening hours for Wisbech.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis we have been proud to continue to support our local communities, including hospitals and I would like to thank all the staff at Hughes who, through their tremendous efforts and dedication have made this possible.”

Earlier in the month, it was revealed the new chief executive officer of Hughes Electrical started at the firm with a Saturday job at the Wisbech store 21 years ago.

Mark Wardell was 16 at the time, and is now responsible for the electrical retailer with a turnover of £125 million.

