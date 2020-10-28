Huge discounts available at Fen travel agents as they join ‘Holiday To Help Out’ scheme

Sunlounger Travel based in Wisbech Market Place have joined the nationwide Holiday To Help Out Scheme after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Sunlounger Travel

A Fenland-based travel agency are joining the nationwide ‘Holiday To Help Out’ scheme in a bid to bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sunlounger Travel based in Wisbech Market Place have joined the nationwide Holiday To Help Out Scheme after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Sunlounger Travel based in Wisbech Market Place have joined the nationwide Holiday To Help Out Scheme after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

Sunlounger Travel at Wisbech Market Place are offering big discounts on package holidays and trips as part of the country-wide campaign.

Spearheaded by the Travel Trade Gazette, the scheme aims to help companies which have been affected by cancellations related to Covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Sophie Griffiths, editor, said: “This industry has consistently been let down by the powers that be in Westminster.

Sunlounger Travel based in Wisbech Market Place have joined the nationwide Holiday To Help Out Scheme after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied Sunlounger Travel based in Wisbech Market Place have joined the nationwide Holiday To Help Out Scheme after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied

“So, we decided to take matters into our own hands to shine some positivity on travel and try and kick-start the market by driving customers through agents’ doors.

“Inspired by the chancellor’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme, we hope the Holiday To Help Out initiative will create similar excitement about travel.

“We hope that this campaign will really create business opportunities for thousands of travel agent.”

Sunlounger Travel’s current offers can be discussed in store and over the phone, for more information visit: www.sunlounger.com