Wisbech to host third FREE landlord event at The Boathouse Business Centre

The free landlord event will be held at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech on Wednesday, March 27

Another free event for Fenland landlords will be held at The Boathouse Business Centre in Wisbech following two successful runs last year.

The information and advice event, to “help support the quality of private rented accommodation in the district”, takes place on Wednesday, March 27 from 6pm to 9.30pm.

The event aims to “make landlords more aware of their legal rights and obligations and ensure that tenants have access to good quality, well managed and safe rental accommodation”.

A spokesperson for Fenland District Council said: “This is another fantastic event that will help to inform landlords across the district.

“Landlords can also find out more about the free council advice and support available to them if they have any concerns or needs.”

Inna Melnyk, a National Landlords Association representative, will update landlords on current legislation affecting the private rental sector.

Paul Szyszko from the Department of Work and Pensions will also provide an update on the rollout of Universal Credit specifically for landlords

Detective Sergeant Chris Acourt of Cambridgeshire Police’s northern exploitation team will highlight the important role landlords play in helping to tackle modern day slavery.

The council’s private sector housing team will also be on hand to explain the benefits of its landlord lettings service, which provides free, expert advice on all aspects of successful property management.

There will also be an opportunity to network with representatives from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Homelessness Prevention Trailblazer team and Cambridgeshire Horizons, a free service to help tenants manage money, as well as the council’s housing options team and revenues and benefits service.

Det Sgt Acourt said: “Landlords are uniquely placed to spot potential trafficking and have an important role to play in helping Cambridgeshire Police and its partners tackle modern day slavery through Operation Pheasant.

“By being alert to the problem in our communities, particularly in the private rented sector, and ensuring their properties are well managed, they can help us make Fenland a hostile environment for traffickers to operate in and put an end to modern day slavery.”

The landlord event is completely free to attend and there’s no need to register. For more information, contact Karen Freya on 01353 664164 or email: kfreya@fenland.gov.uk