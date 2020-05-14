Advanced search

McDonald’s drive-thrus across Fenland and Cambridgeshire to re-open ‘by early June’

PUBLISHED: 16:10 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 14 May 2020

McDonald�s drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer. Picture: Google Maps

McDonald�s drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

McDonald’s restaurant drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer.

McDonald’s in Wisbech. Picture: Google MapsMcDonald’s in Wisbech. Picture: Google Maps

The fast-food chain, with restaurants in Wisbech and Ely, closed all of their branches across the UK due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the takeaway in our region were disappointed when it was announced that an original 15 restaurants re-opening on a trial basis were not anywhere near the county.

Now, bosses have said the plan to re-open all of their UK destinations next month, which includes the Cromwell Road and Ely Leisure Village sites.

You may also want to watch:

Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June.

“There has been an incredible response to news of our reopening and we know many of you are eager for us to extend our reopening plans at a faster pace.

“The wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and delivery partners’ couriers is my top priority and we will only extend our plans at a pace that enables us to create a safe working environment for our teams.

There will be a maximum spend in place, with a limit of £25 per order, while reduced hours, 11am to 10pm, will be implemented. McDonalds breakfast will not be returning.

Mr Pomroy added: “In line with government guidance, next week we will begin the next phase of reopening a further 30 pilot restaurants in the UK and Ireland, offering service through the Drive-Thru lane from May 20.

“We will keep the restaurant locator on our website updated as our Drive Thrus reopen over the coming weeks.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton. Picture; GOOGLE

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech.

Most Read

Teenagers from Wisbech face charges following day trip to Hunstanton

Two Wisbech teenagers have been charged following an incident involving a police officer in Beach Terrace Road, Hunstanton. Picture; GOOGLE

Victim named as two accused of murder appear via video-link in court

Two men from Milner Road, Wisbech, have been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body in Sandall Road, Wisbech, in the early hours of Saturday. Police raided the property in Milner Road shortly after the man's body was discovered. Picture: Terry Harris/Supplied

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Town to elect a new mayor on Monday - here’s how they will do it

The Angel Inn, Wisbech, where publican Cllr Aigars Balsevics is to become mayor of Wisbech.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Range Rover driver who took bend on wrong side of road and caused fatal collision jailed for more than four years

Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was driving a Range Rover when he killed 46-year-old Rachel Radwell of Crane Avenue, Yaxley, just after 2am on November 12, 2018, on the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough.

Family of Mindaugas Arlauskas pay tribute to ‘beloved son’ amid murder investigation

Mindaugas Arlauskas (pictured) was found outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech on Saturday, May 9. Picture: Supplied/Family

Keep... baking! Villagers get inspired during coronavirus lockdown with bake off challenge

Villagers have been sending snaps of what they have baked during the coronavirus lockdown as part of the Manea Bake Off, from pizzas to Easter cakes. Pictures: SUPPLIED

McDonald’s drive-thrus across Fenland and Cambridgeshire to re-open ‘by early June’

McDonald�s drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer. Picture: Google Maps

Care home scores hat-trick in Canaries coronavirus community project

Paula Colman, acting general manager at Hickathrift House, holds a Norwich City FC shirt. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24