McDonald’s restaurant drive-thrus across Cambridgeshire and the Fens are set to re-open next month, according to the chief executive officer.

The fast-food chain, with restaurants in Wisbech and Ely, closed all of their branches across the UK due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the takeaway in our region were disappointed when it was announced that an original 15 restaurants re-opening on a trial basis were not anywhere near the county.

Now, bosses have said the plan to re-open all of their UK destinations next month, which includes the Cromwell Road and Ely Leisure Village sites.

Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “Moving in step with government guidelines, we plan to reopen all our Drive-Thrus by early June.

“There has been an incredible response to news of our reopening and we know many of you are eager for us to extend our reopening plans at a faster pace.

“The wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and delivery partners’ couriers is my top priority and we will only extend our plans at a pace that enables us to create a safe working environment for our teams.

There will be a maximum spend in place, with a limit of £25 per order, while reduced hours, 11am to 10pm, will be implemented. McDonalds breakfast will not be returning.

Mr Pomroy added: “In line with government guidance, next week we will begin the next phase of reopening a further 30 pilot restaurants in the UK and Ireland, offering service through the Drive-Thru lane from May 20.

“We will keep the restaurant locator on our website updated as our Drive Thrus reopen over the coming weeks.”