Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Barclays Bank to close in Whittlesey and Chatteris after decline in customers and increase in online banking users

18 January, 2019 - 12:09
Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank branches in Whittlesey and Chatteris are set to close in four months following a decline in users, bosses have confirmed.

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris (pictured) are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBarclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris (pictured) are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Fenland branches will close in May this year after the number of customers has fallen in the past two years.

More and more people are beginning to use online and telephone banking, putting banks across the UK at risk of closing.

In Whittlesey, the number of customers using the bank has fallen by 17 per cent in the past two years.

The same can be said about Chatteris as the number of customers there has fallen by 28 per cent in the past two years.

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey (pictured) and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBarclays Bank in Whittlesey (pictured) and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Only 149 people exclusively use the Whittlesey branch for their banking and only 109 use the branch in Chatteris.

Terry Staff, community banking director for Barclays Cambridgeshire said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.”

Bosses have confirmed that there will be no redundancies and all staff will be offered positions at other branches nearby.

Both banks will be hosting ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wishing to explore alternatives to branch banking.

The nearest branches to Whittlesey are Old Fletton, Millfied and Church Street, the nearest to Chatteris are March, Ely and St Ives.

Mr Staff added: “We hope that the availability of the nearby branches, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

FACT FILE:

Whittlesey:

• The number of customers using this branch has fallen 17 per cent in the past two years

• 79 per cent of our regular customers are doing their banking online and by telephone

• Only 149 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.

Chatteris:

• The number of customers using this branch has fallen 28 per cent in the past two years

• 80 per cent of our regular customers are doing their banking online and by telephone

• Only 109 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Barclays Bank to close in Whittlesey and Chatteris after decline in customers and increase in online banking users

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Sutton mum saves disabled woman’s life who suffered 13 EPILEPTIC FITS while on the train home

Jade Huggins, a mum from Sutton, saved a disabled woman�s life while travelling on the train back to Ely. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists