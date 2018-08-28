Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Deadline likely to be extended to fill disused Whittlesey pit as ‘multiple breaches’ revealed of unlawful waste being deposited there

PUBLISHED: 15:32 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 09 January 2019

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

Archant

Work has stopped on filling Saxon Pit, Whittlesey – that in places is up to 27 feet deep – following evidence of a “large scale problem” of illegal waste being deposited there.

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

Now the site’s owners are being forced back to the planning drawing board to extend by two years their most recent deadline to get the works completed.

Deadlines have been extended on several occasions since work began to fill the site more than 15 years ago. But following odour issues complaints a year ago the Environment Agency revealed “multiple breaches” of the operator’s permit including the mixing and blending of waste.

Shredder residue and trammel fines – inert material containing such things as fibres, plastics, wood, glass and soil – and mixed with clay and lime have been deposited there to a depth of some two metres.

A recent county council report noted that “all work on site has stopped whilst the operator voluntarily comes up with a remediation strategy”.

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger). Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

The council says that as a result the pit, in Peterborough Road, will not meet current deadlines because of what they term “unauthorised activity”.

Whittlesey Town Council will discuss the issue tonight (Wednesday)as the county council prepares for the final decision on whether to allow the operator to carry on to buttress the southern face of the old quarry.

Former town councillor and self styled ‘community activist’ Roy Gerstner has blogged about the issue in recent years.

He was also part of a contingent of councillors and others invited to see the site last year.

He blogged: “There are now accusations going around about what might or might not be in the old Saxon Pit.

“Let me say that the accusations are serious indeed but we as public do not have the means or knowledge to prove them– this is the job of the Environment Agency. Social media is very confused sometimes between fact and fiction.”

He wrote that the town had been assured last year that the ‘smelly’ material which several residents complained about had been identified by the Environment Agency “and has subsequently been quarantined and is not toxic or hazardous.”

Agents for East Midland Waste Management who submitted the recent planning application told the county council: “We understand that there is a disagreement between the applicants and the EA regarding the volume of material that needs to be removed for reprocessing.”

They say they are confident of matters being resolved – ahead of another application due shortly to infill and stabilise the southern face of the quarry.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Wisbech

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a possible serious injury after a crash in Wisbech this morning (January 7). The single-vehicle collision happened at the Walton Road junction with Lynn Road. Picture: FENLAND POLICING / FACEBOOK.

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Criminal charges laid over garage death of workman

David Nelson died at AD Hurst and Son in Upwell. Picture: Ian Burt

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

#includeImage($article, 225)

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Deadline likely to be extended to fill disused Whittlesey pit as ‘multiple breaches’ revealed of unlawful waste being deposited there

Saxon Pit, Whittlesey, where work could carry on for several years to fill it. The Environment Agency forced work to stop last year after 'multiple breaches' over the type of material being deposited there. PICTURE: Roy Gerstner (blogger).

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Harsh budget cuts spark Cambridgeshire Police survey asking for an extra 50p a week from council tax payers

Cambridgeshire Police need extra funding and have launched a survey to ask what people think
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists