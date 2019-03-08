Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil

Developer wanting to build 150 homes in Wisbech refuses to agree levels of affording housing, education and health care, says Fenland Council

PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 May 2019

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS

Archant

A bid to build 149 homes in Wisbech could fail because the applicants refuse to agree the levels of affordable housing for the site.

The 15 acre site of east of 46 Old Lynn Road was first considered for housing seven years ago.

Ashley King Developments will put the application to the planning committee of Fenland District Council next week.

Officers say the scheme includes retail provision, open spaces, and landscaping but not enough commitment to providing affordable housing and contributions to healthcare, waste recycling and education.

"For a period of over six months despite assurances, the applicant has provided no evidence of being able to deliver such an agreement," says a report to councillors.

In the absence of such an agreement the proposal is considered contrary to the Fenland Local Plan.

You may also want to watch:

Approximately two thirds of the site is open agricultural land, the remaining third, the south-west corner, is occupied by an agricultural nursery, which consists of a number of agricultural glass houses and warehouse buildings.

The planning application was originally submitted in July 2012. At that time, it proposed up to 150 homes and retail development of up to 2,000m² floor space.

Following concerns about the impact of the retail element on the vitality and viability of the town centre, flood risk and requirement for further supporting information the proposals were subsequently revised to propose a similar amount of housing but retail floor space has been reduced to a maximum of 910 sq m floor space.

The proposed retail development would comprise a mini supermarket, of around 350 sq m, and three other smaller store of around 190 sqm.

The smaller stores may now also include A3 (café or restaurant) and A5 (hot food take-away) uses, up to a maximum floor space of 561 sq m.

The proposed access is located approximately 108m north of the junction with Old Lynn Road.

Most Read

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

Most Read

‘Lucky to be alive’ driver given 50:50 chance after brain injuries followed on from crash appeals for witnesses to support legal bid

Father-of-four Martell Robinson was initially thought to only have minor injuries when his Subaru Impreza was involved in a collision with a Mercedes-Benz at the junction of Elm Road and Churchill Road in Wisbech at around 8.15pm on 13 September last year. Photos left and right show the extent of those injuries. Picture; FAMILY

Splash of rainbow colour as Wisbech hosts annual Brinks Colour Run

More than 200 people wearing special event t-shirts � some even in fancy dress � completed the 5km course at the annual Brinks Colour Run in Wisbech. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Eight years jail for the drink driver who killed three members of one family - he was more than twice over the limit and driving the wrong way

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Peterborough Crown Court today. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making/distributing/possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Developer wanting to build 150 homes in Wisbech refuses to agree levels of affording housing, education and health care, says Fenland Council

First proposed in 2012, developers now want to get permission agreed for 149 homes off the Old Lynn Road, Wisbech. But FDC says they refuse to sign a 106 agreement so believe councillors should refuse the application. Picture; APPLICANTS

Combined authority explains why new joint chief executives John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each be paid over £160,000 a year if board members agree

New joint chief executives - subject to board approval - for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Both John Hill and Kim Sawyer will each earn over £160,000 a year. Picture:ARCHANT

Talented Wisbech apprentice shines in bricklaying competition

Talented building apprentice Josh Philip-Hammond, from Wisbech proved he had quick bricklaying skills in a competition. Picture: LOVELL.

Year 7 pupils at Marshland High School finish second in Junior NBA Eastern Region Finals

Year 7 and 8 students from Marshland High School in Wisbech came second and fourth in the Junior NBA Eastern Region Finals. Picture(s): SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists