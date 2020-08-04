‘I don’t know if my customers will come back’: Coronavirus takes devastating effect on mum-of-two’s business

Mum-of-two Amy Baker (pictured) is fighting to keep her small Wisbech business alive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Katherine Howbrook

A mum-of-two from the Fens is fighting to keep her small beauty business alive after taking devasting hits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amy Baker runs Halo Beauty & Holistic Therapy in Wisbech and says she has been let down by the Government after losing assets following the outbreak.

Mrs Baker, who cares for her disabled husband Malcolm while balancing business and two young children, hasn’t been able to afford rent for her salon room.

Her website was also taken down by domain owners GoDaddy after she couldn’t afford to pay her monthly subscription during lockdown.

She said: “I launched my business early last year and had amazingly made a profit for the first time in February this year.

“Reaching this milestone was hard work while caring for my disabled husband, Malcolm, and our two young children, and I was so proud.

“Then Covid-19 hit and there was no way I could pivot my business to cope with the hit the beauty industry took.

You may also want to watch:

“I have received absolutely no help from the Government other than Universal Credit.”

Mrs Baker thought she could return to normality this month, however the Government announced prolonged restrictions on close-contact treatments.

She added: “Before lockdown, I was renting a room in a local beauty salon but I have had to leave as I didn’t want to let them down, being unable to cover my rent.

“I’m on the shielding list so I was only able to start back working again on August 3, with a multitude of restrictions.

“That means I have lost half my clients as not everyone wants people going to their own home, I am fighting to keep my business going.

“Around 80 per cent of my clients were over 60-years-old, of high risk or vulnerable and shielding like myself.

“I visited many in care homes, which of course had to stop. I don’t know if my customers will ever come back so it’s like starting a new business from scratch.

“The lack of Government support is a real kick in the teeth.

“We’ve all seen the Government come to the rescue of restaurants and pubs with Eat Out to Help Out, but what about us?”