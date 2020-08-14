Advanced search

Cambs vet’s fresh feline-friendly focus leads to national award and top spot in UK

PUBLISHED: 16:47 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 14 August 2020

Paddons Veterinary Surgeons in Wisbech has achieved a silver award in the Cat Friendly Clinic programme from the International Society of Feline Medicine. Veterinary nurse Steph Block is pictured. Picture: Supplied

A feline-friendly vet in the Fens has been named among the top in the UK after scooping a top award from the International Society of Feline Medicine.

Paddons Veterinary Surgeons in Wisbech have adopted a fresh focus on cats, ensuring a more chilled out experience during visits to the Elm Low Road practice.

Veterinary nurse Steph Block is Paddons’ ‘Cat Advocate’ and spearheaded the cat-friendly approach, steering the practice towards the silver award.

A self-confessed “kitty addict”, with two cats of her own, she said she was proud of everyone’s efforts in helping achieve the accreditation.

She said: “Cats can get very anxious when put in a carrier and taken out of their normal surroundings.

“This can affect their behaviour and make a veterinary appointment and any examination more difficult.

“As a Cat Friendly Clinic our aim is to do all we can to reduce that anxiety and make the veterinary experience as stress-free and comfortable as possible.

“We have introduced higher level carrier spaces as cats prefer to be elevated and have blankets to muffle sound and minimise eye contact with other pets.”

Not only do Paddons have a segregated waiting area away from dogs and elevated cat carrier spaces, they also have purring kitten telephone hold music.

Blankets are also available to shield carriers and reception staff are on hand with advice on keeping cats calm.

In kennels, cage fronts can be covered, and cages have ‘hideaways’ inside for the kitty to retreat into, to reduce stress and provide a more secluded environment.

Veterinary team members have also been trained in feline-friendly handling and examination techniques, aimed at keeping cats as soothed and relaxed as possible.

Ms Block added: “I like to think by being a Cat Friendly Clinic means as a practice we are providing the best possible veterinary care and advice for our clients and contributing to improving the overall welfare of cats for generations to come.

“The accreditation is an internationally recognised award.

“This makes us unique with our practice approach, not just for cats but for all our patients, because being cat friendly means an overall more positive environment for them all.

“We’ve had some great feedback from clients who have been delighted with the separate waiting area and calming and gentle approach.”

