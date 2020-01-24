Advanced search

Traditional indoor car boot sale to open at Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 09:52 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 24 January 2020

Kevin Smith (left), manager of Wisbech’s Horsefair Shopping Centre, shakes hands with Les Donohue-Bromley from Market Marketing Ltd in front of their poster advertising the new car boot sale. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

A "new market concept" is set to be launched in the Fens next month to give local sellers an all-weather space to trade.

A traditional indoor car boot sale will open in Wisbech's Horsefair Shopping Centre car park on February 9 where no market traders or retail sellers will be allowed.

Kevin Smith, Horsefair Shopping Centre manager, has organised the car boot sale in conjunction with Wisbech Town Council and Les Donohue-Bromley from Market Marketing Ltd.

"The new car boot sale will benefit the community by providing an all-weather space for people to sell their goods and will add a further attraction for shoppers in the town centre," said Kevin.

Local humanitarian charities will be offered free stands within the car boot sale and Wisbech Lions Club has already reserved space to raise money for its charities on launch day.

Mr Donohue-Bromley said: "The new area will encourage a vibrant community and we are delighted it has enabled us to recruit at least two part-time workers, providing much-needed employment in the area."

It is designed to complement the existing car boot sale held in Wisbech Market Place, which does welcome professional retailers.

The ground floor of the car park will be marked out with a new area cordoned off for car boot sellers.

Members of the public wanting to park their cars will have their route to free parking on the top floor clearly identified.

The site opens at 6am and the market will be held every Sunday.

For more information contact Les Donahue-Bromley on 07368 217 309 or Kevin Smith on 01945 584109.

