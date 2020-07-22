Advanced search

McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire reopen their doors for dine-ins

PUBLISHED: 15:34 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 22 July 2020

McDonald’s in Wisbech and Ely has reopened its doors for dine-in customers from today (July 22). Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

McDonald’s in Wisbech and Ely has reopened its doors for dine-in customers from today (July 22). Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

McDonald’s restaurants across the region – including Wisbech and Ely – have reopened their doors for dine-in customers as lockdown rules continue to ease.

Following successful tests, the fast-food chain has reopened around 700 restaurants today (July 22) for those wanting to sit and eat inside.

It comes after all chains were forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and only recently reopened for drive-thru and delivery only.

A spokesman said: “Social distancing measures will be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside.

“When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe.

“Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.”

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone.

You may also want to watch:

Measures in place by McDonald’s are:

• Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

• Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

• Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

• Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

• Fewer people on each shift

• Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible

Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, offering 50 per cent off dine-in bills, up to £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

Further details will be shared on their website and via the My McDonald’s app with which restaurants are taking part.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘Generous hero’ commended for making and supplying face masks for hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

Alex Neal, of Wisbech, has been making and supplying face masks for local hospitals and surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been commended for his random act of kindness by his father Stephen Neal. Picture: STEPHEN NEAL

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK

Fenland Nestlé Purina factory to support 500 struggling families amid ongoing pandemic

Nestl� Purina in Wisbech will support more than 500 families in need this summer holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: RICHARD MORAN

Most Read

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘Generous hero’ commended for making and supplying face masks for hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

Alex Neal, of Wisbech, has been making and supplying face masks for local hospitals and surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been commended for his random act of kindness by his father Stephen Neal. Picture: STEPHEN NEAL

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK

Fenland Nestlé Purina factory to support 500 struggling families amid ongoing pandemic

Nestl� Purina in Wisbech will support more than 500 families in need this summer holiday amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: RICHARD MORAN

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

Kings Dyke (A605) Sod Cutting Ceremony / Site. A605, Peterborough Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Independent report on excess care home deaths rejected

Independent report on excess care home deaths has been rejected by Cambridgeshire County Council. Image by Sabine van Erp from Pixabay

McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire reopen their doors for dine-ins

McDonald’s in Wisbech and Ely has reopened its doors for dine-in customers from today (July 22). Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

Range of measures to tackle racial inequality set to be implemented by council

A range of measures to tackle racial inequality across Cambridgeshire are set to be implemented by Cambridgeshire County Council. Hundreds of rocks with poweful messages and images were hand-painted ahead of Ely's Black Lives Matter protest. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN

‘Notorious’ bend along Fenland road to have road safety barriers installed

Safety barriers will be installed along the Sixteen Foot Bank at Honey Farm Bends, between Stonea and Chatteris. Pictured is The Northern Honey Farm Bend. Pictures: Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte's Way)