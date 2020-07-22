McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire reopen their doors for dine-ins

McDonald’s in Wisbech and Ely has reopened its doors for dine-in customers from today (July 22). Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

McDonald’s restaurants across the region – including Wisbech and Ely – have reopened their doors for dine-in customers as lockdown rules continue to ease.

Following successful tests, the fast-food chain has reopened around 700 restaurants today (July 22) for those wanting to sit and eat inside.

It comes after all chains were forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and only recently reopened for drive-thru and delivery only.

A spokesman said: “Social distancing measures will be in place and, to prevent congestion, the restaurant will carefully manage the number of customers inside.

“When arriving, customers will be asked to use the hand sanitiser provided and follow the safety measures laid out in restaurants to help keep them, other customers and restaurant teams safe.

“Food will be served by table-service only with customers able to order directly to their table via the My McDonald’s App, at the till or kiosk.”

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone.

Measures in place by McDonald’s are:

• Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

• Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

• Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

• Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

• Fewer people on each shift

• Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible

Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the Chancellor’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, offering 50 per cent off dine-in bills, up to £10 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

Further details will be shared on their website and via the My McDonald’s app with which restaurants are taking part.