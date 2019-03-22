Advanced search

Smart card business Burall InfoSmart in Wisbech will close at the end of March

22 March, 2019 - 10:05
A smart card manufacturer in Wisbech will be closing at the end of this month after 30 years. Picture: BURALL INFOSMART.

A smart card manufacturer in Wisbech will be closing at the end of this month after 30 years.

Burall InfoSmart, based at Venture House, confirmed that work will be transferred to Hull-based BemroseBooth Paragon (BBP) who took over the company in 2017.

It is believed that staff could be made redundant.

Since 1988 Burall InfoSmart Ltd has manufactured and personalised magnetic cards, tickets, contact and contactless smartcards and tags.

In 2008 they became fully independent of former Burall Group before being taken over by BBP two years ago.

The acquisition meant that BBP could launch their ITSO approved smart products and services as UK train operators transitioned from traditional to smart ticketing.

ITSO is a non-profit organisation for the smart ticket industry, initially known as the Integrated Transport Smartcard Organisation.

BBP confirmed the closure of Burall InfoSmart but were unavailable for any further comment.

Burall InfoSmart was a desendant of Burall Brothers Ltd, dating back to 1887.

