Fenland BusFest 2020 to still go ahead despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 13:52 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 05 August 2020
The 2020 Fenland BusFest is still scheduled to go ahead in October despite the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic.
The event in every transport buffs diary is set to take place in Whittlesey on October 11 after it was pushed back earlier in May.
Although most events across the county have been cancelled due to Covid-19, BusFest organisers still hope to hold their annual celebration.
A statement on their website says: “We acknowledge the current world health situation with the latest virus going around the globe.
“We are taking this very seriously and are continuously monitoring the situation. If it is not safe, then it will not go ahead! But stay positive!
“At this current moment, BusFest will be on October 11 2020. Please evaluate your position and let us know ASAP whether you and your vehicles are still able to attend.
“Thank-you for your understanding during these stressful and concerning times.”
Hosted in the Fenland market town, BusFest is one of the area’s largest vintage vehicle gatherings.
However, 2020 is planned to be “a little smaller” due to the change of date due to COVID-19.
Organisers operate a network of free bus services across five routes to Ramsey, Peterborough, March, Turves, Yaxley and Thorney as part of the event.
For more information, visit: www.easternbusgroup.co.uk/busfest.html
