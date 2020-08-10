Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters
PUBLISHED: 11:51 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 10 August 2020
A parish councillor has spoken out about “totally unacceptable” vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter left covered in shattered glass.
Wisbech St Mary parish councillor and chairman David Wheeler has slammed vandals following the costly incident at Gull Road in Guyhirn and says it isn’t a one off.
Two glass panels were smashed, along with another in a previous incident, over the weekend and will cost around £700 to repair.
Cllr Wheeler said: “These actions by individuals need to stop, apart from being a criminal offence it’s inconveniencing the parish residents and is something totally unacceptable.
“Other acts of vandalism, in the form of writing on bus shelter walls, in two separate shelters cost the council £100 bill redecoration every time it’s done.
“Although we have reported these incidents to the police as criminal damage, it’s still continuing.
“The parish prides itself in providing thirteen bus shelters across the parish for both service and school bus use.”
Each shelter costs around £3,500 and is funded by the public via the annual council rate levy.
