Advanced search

Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters

PUBLISHED: 11:51 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 10 August 2020

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Archant

A parish councillor has spoken out about “totally unacceptable” vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter left covered in shattered glass.

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary ParishCouncillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Wisbech St Mary parish councillor and chairman David Wheeler has slammed vandals following the costly incident at Gull Road in Guyhirn and says it isn’t a one off.

Two glass panels were smashed, along with another in a previous incident, over the weekend and will cost around £700 to repair.

Cllr Wheeler said: “These actions by individuals need to stop, apart from being a criminal offence it’s inconveniencing the parish residents and is something totally unacceptable.

“Other acts of vandalism, in the form of writing on bus shelter walls, in two separate shelters cost the council £100 bill redecoration every time it’s done.

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary ParishCouncillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

“Although we have reported these incidents to the police as criminal damage, it’s still continuing.

“The parish prides itself in providing thirteen bus shelters across the parish for both service and school bus use.”

Each shelter costs around £3,500 and is funded by the public via the annual council rate levy.

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary ParishCouncillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary ParishCouncillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Nestle chief executive on a £300m energy from waste plant next door, life after Brexit and why he wants to retain ‘diversity as part of our culture’

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestle UK and Ireland is

Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

47 cannabis plants worth nearly £40,000 seized from caravan at travellers site

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after 47 seven cannabis plants with a street value of almost £40,000 were seized from a caravan at a travellers site in Sandbank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

Firefighters remain at field all weekend after 300 tonnes of straw bales go up in flames

Firefighters tackling the stack fire near the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys Heath on Saturday, August 8. Picture: Cambs Fire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Nestle chief executive on a £300m energy from waste plant next door, life after Brexit and why he wants to retain ‘diversity as part of our culture’

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestle UK and Ireland is

Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

47 cannabis plants worth nearly £40,000 seized from caravan at travellers site

A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after 47 seven cannabis plants with a street value of almost £40,000 were seized from a caravan at a travellers site in Sandbank, Wisbech. Picture: POLICE

Firefighters remain at field all weekend after 300 tonnes of straw bales go up in flames

Firefighters tackling the stack fire near the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys Heath on Saturday, August 8. Picture: Cambs Fire

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Nestle chief executive on a £300m energy from waste plant next door, life after Brexit and why he wants to retain ‘diversity as part of our culture’

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestle UK and Ireland is

Only four out of every 100 planning applications to Fenland Council get it right first time - and that’s not good enough says planning boss

Cllr Will Sutton who quizzed the portfiolio holder for planning Cllr Dee Laws at a meeting of Fenland District Council, Picture; ARCHANT

Councillor slams ‘totally unacceptable’ vandalism of parish-owned bus shelters

Councillor David Wheeler has spoken out about vandalism of a parish-owned bus shelter in Gull Road, Guyhirn. Picture: Wisbech St Mary Parish

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

‘Champion of connectivity’ urged to continue her fight to get Chatteris linked to the CAM transport system

Cllr Anne Hay has been urged by the leader of Fenland Council to continue to press relentlessly for the CAM to be extended through to Chatteris. She was described as the 'connectivity champion' Picture; ARCHANT