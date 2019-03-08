Advanced search

Bursary for university student thanks to Wisbech Lions

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 18 September 2019

Aukse Antanaviciute will be able to finance her studies thanks to a £500 bursary from the Wisbech Lions Club. Pictured here with Alan Edmunds. Picture: LIONS

A local student will be able to finance her studies thanks to a £500 bursary from the Wisbech Lions Club.

Aukse Antanaviciute was chosen as the first person to be presented with the scheme by the community-led group.

Aukse studied Business at the College of West Anglia and managed to achieve the necessary qualifications, with a triple distinction, to gain a place at Coventry University London to study global business management.

Wisbech Lions presented Aukse with a cheque for £500 to help towards her first year expenses.

The group had a hard choice to pick Aukse after receiving several other applications from talented students in the area.

Alan Edmunds, from the Lions, said: "Aukse will send update reports on her progress through her chosen university studies.

"Wisbech Lions Club members wish her well and look forward to her reports.

"Aukse sent her heartfelt thanks for the bursary award."

