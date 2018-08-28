Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent to “reflect cost of service and limited size of the cemeteries”

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Getting buried in Fenland is suddenly going to cost a whole lot more if the district council goes ahead with its current proposals to raise burial charges by an average of 10 per cent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Getting buried in Fenland is suddenly going to cost a whole lot more if the district council goes ahead with its current proposals to raise burial charges by an average of 10 per cent. New fees imposed by Fenland District Council have been discussed privately by the ruling Conservative group ahead of being debated by the overview and scrutiny panel on January 14.

The council provides a burial service in six cemeteries across the district, whilst maintaining another 15 closed cemeteries.

A report to the panel says: “Fenland District Council works hard to make sure that the cemeteries are well kept places to visit.

“In order to deliver what visitors to the cemeteries expect, we work together with our contractor, Tivoli Group, to ensure that high standards are maintained.”

The council report says that following a benchmarking exercise, it is proposed to increase interment fees and exclusive rights of burial fees to make them comparable with neighbouring authorities’ fees.

The council says the rises are also “to reflect the cost of providing and investing in the service and the limited size of the cemeteries themselves”.

Here’s the list of those fee rises proposed by the council that will cross the 10 per cent threshold:

Interment Fee for residents (including memorial safety inspection fee) Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holiday)

Any person (lawn area): £900 – up from £815, a 10.4 per cent rise

Any person (traditional area): £1,010 – up from £915, a 10.4 per cent rise

For the internment of a single casket of cremated remains: £250 – up from £220, a rise of 13.6 per cent

Exclusive rights of burial in earthen grave for residents

Children’s plot (6ft by 3ft): £90 – no change

Adult plot (lawn area, 9ft by 4ft); £740 – up from £670, a rise of 10.4 per cent

Adult plot (traditional area, 9ft by 4ft): £950 – up from £860, a rise of 10.5 per cent

Cremated remains (size 2ft by 2ft); £190 – up from £185, a 2.7 per cent rise.

Choosing plot for exclusive rights of burial

Visiting cemetery with cemetery staff to choose plot - £64, up from £62, a 3.2 per cent rise

Exhumation of coffin – minimum charge - to rise from £1,900 to £2,100, an increase of 10.5 per cent.

Exhumation of cremated remains – minimum charge – to rise £440 to £485, an increase of 10.2 per cent.