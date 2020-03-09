Advanced search

Men charged with burglary after breaking into recycling centre moments after each other

PUBLISHED: 16:13 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:13 09 March 2020

Two Wisbech men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre on Boleness Road moments after each other on Sunday March 8. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Two men have been arrested and charged with burglary after they broke into the Wisbech recycling centre - moments after each other.

Police were called at 5.20pm yesterday (Sunday March 8) with reports of a burglary taking place at the recycling centre on Boleness Road, Wisbech.

Officers from response and neighbourhood teams attended the scene following reports of a break in in progress.

"A male was swiftly arrested on suspicion of business burglary and taken to custody," said a police spokesman.

"Moments later another person broke into the recycling centre... unlucky for them an officer was still on scene completing enquiries for the first offence.

"That's the second person arrested on suspicion of business burglary and taken to custody."

Two men from Wisbech, aged 25 and 35, have been charged with burglary and released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on March 26.

