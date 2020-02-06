Advanced search

Jewellery, electronics and alcohol amongst items stolen in spate of burglaries in Outwell and Feltwell

PUBLISHED: 11:11 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 06 February 2020

Several items, from jewellery to alcohol, were stolen in a spate of burglaries in the Outwell and Feltwell area. Picture: PXHere/For Illustrative Purposes Only

Jewellery, electronic equipment and alcohol are amongst the items stolen in a spate of home burglaries across the Fens.

A total of nine burglaries were reported to Norfolk police in the Outwell and Feltwell area since Sunday, January 4, it has been revealed.

The most recent burglary was on Friday, January 31 and police are now warning all residents in the surrounding areas to "be vigilant".

Incidents took place in Town Street and Ransomes Close in Upwell, Glenfield Close and Well Creek Road in Outwell and Shouldham Road in Fincham.

Further burglaries were reported at Station Road in Ten Mile Bank, Feltwell Road in Southery and Southery Road in Feltwell.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "We are warning residents in the Outwell and Feltwell areas to be vigilant after a number of burglaries in recent weeks.

"Jewellery, electronic equipment and alcohol are stolen in most cases.

"Officers are urging residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police on 101, or by calling 999 if it is believed a crime is in progress.

"Anyone who may have information about the burglaries should contact Detective Sergeant Alex Gilmour at King's Lynn CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

