Published: 5:27 PM March 8, 2021

In 2015 Michelle King, co-founder of the Little Miracles charity, celebrated winning the Halifax Giving Extra Awards for Peterborough. - Credit: onEDITION

A Wisbech accountancy and tax advice firm has donated £1,000 to a local charity.

Bulley Davey gave the fundraising boost to Little Miracles before announcing Arthur Rank Hospice Charity as their charity of the year for 2021.

Little Miracles supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions.

Currently, over 10,436 children receive their support throughout the East of England which is completely funded by donations.

Chris McKenna, director at Bulley Davey, said: “We were saddened by the prospect of not being able to fundraise in our usual way last year, due to COVID-19.

“But we made the decision to ensure a donation was made and that an important charity like Little Miracles gets the support it deserves in this difficult and uncertain time.”

Alongside the donation, Bulley Davey announced its charity of the year for 2021 – Arthur Rank Hospice Charity – with the hope that regular charity events, like cake sales, dress-down days and quizzes can resume this year.







