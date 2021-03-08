News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Accountancy firm donates £1,000 to charity

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:27 PM March 8, 2021   
In 2015 Michelle King, co-founder of the Little Miracles charity, celebrated winning the Halifax Giving Extra Awards for Peterborough. 

In 2015 Michelle King, co-founder of the Little Miracles charity, celebrated winning the Halifax Giving Extra Awards for Peterborough. - Credit: onEDITION

A Wisbech accountancy and tax advice firm has donated £1,000 to a local charity. 

Bulley Davey gave the fundraising boost to Little Miracles before announcing Arthur Rank Hospice Charity as their charity of the year for 2021.

Little Miracles supports families that have children with additional needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions. 

Currently, over 10,436 children receive their support throughout the East of England which is completely funded by donations.

Chris McKenna, director at Bulley Davey, said: “We were saddened by the prospect of not being able to fundraise in our usual way last year, due to COVID-19.

You may also want to watch:

“But we made the decision to ensure a donation was made and that an important charity like Little Miracles gets the support it deserves in this difficult and uncertain time.”

Alongside the donation, Bulley Davey announced its charity of the year for 2021 – Arthur Rank Hospice Charity – with the hope that regular charity events, like cake sales, dress-down days and quizzes can resume this year.



Most Read

  1. 1 Police accuse Wisbech mayor and pub landlord of 'insulting disregard' to licensing objectives
  2. 2 Town's hidden vaults, cells and crypts brought to life in 3D virtual tour
  3. 3 Dog theft threat is real says Cambs police
  1. 4 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  2. 5 My family of 10 would have made light work of lockdown in the 50s
  3. 6 LETTER: High Covid rates in Wisbech and 'sceptic' councillors?
  4. 7 Appeal after theft of JCB Telehandler
  5. 8 The key revelations from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview
  6. 9 Councillors gagged by threat of 'personal litigation' ahead of farmgate debate
  7. 10 Joined up thinking boosts Wisbech and Ely rail projects
Charity News
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Stortebeker towers over the Sandal. The former is the biggest ship to berth in Wisbech in the last five years.

Port of Wisbech continues to defy the trend with 'remarkable' turnout

Darren Green

Logo Icon
Two cars were involved in a collision on the A47 at the Thorney bypass this morning.

Road reopens after A47 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
David Price, 70, was brutally attacked in Didlington, near Mundford

'He absolutely pummeled me' - Man, 70, describes vicious attack

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Wisbech man at Askham House in Doddington

Video

Determined David's bid to recover thanks to rehab centre

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus