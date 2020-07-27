Video

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an arson attack on a brick barn in Mouth Lane, Guyhirn.

Both were arrested at 7pm and held at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn. They were released on conditional bail.

Neighbours said they stopped two suspects as they cycled away from the blaze,

Some residents expressed concerns that the building may have contained asbestos; local councillor Sarah Bligh said she was in touch with environmental officers at Fenland Hall.

Around 40 firefighters from across Cambridgeshire and Norfolk were called to the blaze at around 6:30pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “We arrived to find a large brick barn well alight, which had started to spread to apple crates.The cause of the fire is believed to deliberate. A fire investigation will now take place.”

Police added that an investigation has been launched and anyone with information is urged to report this online or call 101, quoting crime reference 35/49672/20.

Fenland District Council’s environmental team has been approached for comment.