Breaking

Farm blaze in the Fens may have been arson

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER Archant

At least four crews and a large water tanker were called to tackle a blaze in the Fens tonight (Sunday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Farm buildings ablaze could be seen for miles and was visible from the A47.

The blaze broke out in Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, and there was speculation among residents the fire had been started deliberately.

You may also want to watch:

Some residents expressed fears that the building could have contained asbestos.

Local district councillor Sarah Bligh assured residents she would be in touch with environmental officers at Fenland Hall on Monday for guidance and assurance.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue remain at the scene.

More to follow..