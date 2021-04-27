Published: 11:25 AM April 27, 2021

Firefighters were called to a "well-developed" fire at a building on Sutton Road, Wisbech. - Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters took over two hours to deal with a “well-developed” fire at a warehouse.

Crews were called to the building on Sutton Road in Wisbech today (Tuesday) when they found the blaze was spreading.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.03am on Tuesday, crews from Wisbech along with a crew from Long Sutton were called to a fire on Sutton Road.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a warehouse building containing tyres, which was spreading to nearby hedges.

“They extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 2.15am.”

The spokespersons said the cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by visiting: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.