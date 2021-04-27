Fire crews take over two hours to tackle building blaze
Firefighters took over two hours to deal with a “well-developed” fire at a warehouse.
Crews were called to the building on Sutton Road in Wisbech today (Tuesday) when they found the blaze was spreading.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.03am on Tuesday, crews from Wisbech along with a crew from Long Sutton were called to a fire on Sutton Road.
“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a warehouse building containing tyres, which was spreading to nearby hedges.
“They extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 2.15am.”
The spokespersons said the cause of the fire was deliberate.
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by visiting: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
