Fire crews take over two hours to tackle building blaze

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:25 AM April 27, 2021   
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicle

Firefighters were called to a "well-developed" fire at a building on Sutton Road, Wisbech. - Credit: Facebook/Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters took over two hours to deal with a “well-developed” fire at a warehouse. 

Crews were called to the building on Sutton Road in Wisbech today (Tuesday) when they found the blaze was spreading. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.03am on Tuesday, crews from Wisbech along with a crew from Long Sutton were called to a fire on Sutton Road. 

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a warehouse building containing tyres, which was spreading to nearby hedges.  

“They extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet and returned to their stations by 2.15am.” 

The spokespersons said the cause of the fire was deliberate. 

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by visiting: https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wisbech News

