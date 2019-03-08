LETTER 'We're shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements' for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

We’re delighted to see so many independent candidates standing in the forthcoming May 2 elections.

But we're shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements..

We've never seen such degrading remarks. In the Conservative leaflets these town and district councillors have falsely claimed credit for the increase in funding of our North Cambs hospital. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact when the NHS came and presented their plans to Fenland councillors, only one other Wisbech councillor attended as well as ourselves.

They have also claimed to have stopped the move of the police station to combine with the fire station; again a false claim. In fact Wisbech town councillors overwhelmingly supported the police commissioner's desire to move.

Some leaflets are claiming the independents voted to support the extra £40 brown bin charge; again, completely false.

We were the only councillors to argue against such a fee presented to councillors by the Conservative cabinet member responsible, as it would impact our most vulnerable residents and those without cars.

As for claiming to support low tax, well we all know the appalling increases that have been levied in Wisbech - the highest of any Fenland town.

Remember too Fenland Council wanted to charge £8 per collection to over 3.000 residents and their children, each time they collected their sharps boxes?

It would be hard to find another market town paying so much in tax with lowering services. So whilst we all understand some Conservative candidates are being economical with the truth, to put this false nonsense out is really demeaning the intelligence of Wisbech residents.

The truth is we are all paying for the poor management and combative politics instead of all working together for the good of our residents.

VIRIGINIA AND MICHAEL BUCKNOR

(Independent Fenland district councillors

Waterlees village ward (May 2)