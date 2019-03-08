Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

LETTER 'We're shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements' for Fenland poll

PUBLISHED: 10:35 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 23 April 2019

Mike & Virginia Bucknor

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

We’re delighted to see so many independent candidates standing in the forthcoming May 2 elections.

But we're shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements..

We've never seen such degrading remarks. In the Conservative leaflets these town and district councillors have falsely claimed credit for the increase in funding of our North Cambs hospital. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In fact when the NHS came and presented their plans to Fenland councillors, only one other Wisbech councillor attended as well as ourselves.

They have also claimed to have stopped the move of the police station to combine with the fire station; again a false claim. In fact Wisbech town councillors overwhelmingly supported the police commissioner's desire to move.

Some leaflets are claiming the independents voted to support the extra £40 brown bin charge; again, completely false.

We were the only councillors to argue against such a fee presented to councillors by the Conservative cabinet member responsible, as it would impact our most vulnerable residents and those without cars.

As for claiming to support low tax, well we all know the appalling increases that have been levied in Wisbech - the highest of any Fenland town.

Remember too Fenland Council wanted to charge £8 per collection to over 3.000 residents and their children, each time they collected their sharps boxes?

It would be hard to find another market town paying so much in tax with lowering services. So whilst we all understand some Conservative candidates are being economical with the truth, to put this false nonsense out is really demeaning the intelligence of Wisbech residents.

The truth is we are all paying for the poor management and combative politics instead of all working together for the good of our residents.

VIRIGINIA AND MICHAEL BUCKNOR

(Independent Fenland district councillors

Waterlees village ward (May 2)

Most Read

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Volunteers prepare to put on the first of their summer shows at Wisbech Bandstand - local acts feature at the first event of 2019

Wisbech Bandstand begins their 2019 summer season on May 19 featuring these acts: Welney based band, ‘ill Me Kate with Jay Fox a soloist from Wisbech as the supporting act.Picture; ARTISTS

LETTER ‘We’re shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements’ for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Roads policing crackdown in the Fens

Police carried out an operation on roads across the Fens Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Most Read

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Volunteers prepare to put on the first of their summer shows at Wisbech Bandstand - local acts feature at the first event of 2019

Wisbech Bandstand begins their 2019 summer season on May 19 featuring these acts: Welney based band, ‘ill Me Kate with Jay Fox a soloist from Wisbech as the supporting act.Picture; ARTISTS

LETTER ‘We’re shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements’ for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Roads policing crackdown in the Fens

Police carried out an operation on roads across the Fens Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

LETTER ‘We’re shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements’ for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Community award success for Wisbech Tennis Club as it picks up major award

Wisbech Tennis Club has won the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year. Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher with the award at Wisbech Tennis Club. Picture; SUE TOLLIDAY

Ely Cathedral packed for evensong to say a special thankyou to retiring director of music Paul Trepte

Paul Trepte, Director of Music at Ely Cathedral retired after 29 years at the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Keith Heppell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists