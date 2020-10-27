Fenland triplets receive national honour for fundraising efforts

Triplets from Walpole Highway have each received a 'British Citizen Youth Award' for their NSPCC fundraising efforts. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family Archant

Five-year-old triplets have been honoured with a national award for their fundraising efforts for the NSPCC.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anokhi Zagorski-Shah's British Citizen of the Year certificate. Each of the triplets received a certificate fromt he award organisers. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family Anokhi Zagorski-Shah's British Citizen of the Year certificate. Each of the triplets received a certificate fromt he award organisers. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family

Krish, Anokhi and Rohan Zagorski-Shah from Walpole Highway have each been awarded the British Citizen Youth Award for raising £1270.75 in a sponsored swim.

They were among 25 young people from across the UK to receive award medals, which were sent to them as the formal ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Faulkner, Co-Founder of The British Citizen Youth Award, said: “Whilst it is bitterly disappointing not be able to present Krish, Rohan and Anokhi’s medals in person, we are determined to recognise all medallists for their exceptional endeavours.

“They will still have the full British Citizen Youth Award experience when we can safely gather indoors in larger numbers.”

Triplets from Walpole Highway have each received a 'British Citizen Youth Award' for their NSPCC fundraising efforts. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family Triplets from Walpole Highway have each received a 'British Citizen Youth Award' for their NSPCC fundraising efforts. Pictures: Zagorski-Shah family

He added: “The 25 medallists represent all that is good about young people today.

“Their commitment to others and to making society better for everyone, was the driving force for us to unite them with their medals at the earliest opportunity...

You may also want to watch:

“By highlighting the commitment of young people like Krish, Rohan and Anokhi we aim to make positive impact in the community the norm rather than the exception.”

The awards are supported by a range of television personalities including Michael Underwood, Matt Allwright, Tim Vincent, pop superstar Kimberly Walsh of the Pussycat Dolls pop group.

Comedian and actor Bradley Walsh is also a patron of the British Citizen Awards.

The formal ceremony was due to take place at The Palace of Westminster in London.

Krish, Anokhi and Rohan were born 10 weeks early and started swimming to help with their development and improve lung capacity.

Earlier this year they completed a sponsored swim to raise funds for the NSPCC in the East of England.

They were aged four at the time, and their original aim was to swim 200m - but they surpassed their target and swam 520m in an hour.

The triplets also tripled their fundraising target and want to continue raising money for the NSPCC and its work.