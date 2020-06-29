Video

Watch the moment man uses fire extinguisher to smash into Fenland scrap metal business

Clear CCTV images show a man smashing his way into B H Porter and Son in Wisbech on June 27 using a fire extinguisher. Picture: B H Porter and Son Archant

A man has been caught on camera smashing his way into a Fenland scrap metal business using a fire extinguisher before helping himself to cash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clear CCTV images show a man smashing his way into B H Porter and Son in Wisbech on June 27 using a fire extinguisher. Picture: B H Porter and Son Clear CCTV images show a man smashing his way into B H Porter and Son in Wisbech on June 27 using a fire extinguisher. Picture: B H Porter and Son

Clear CCTV footage shows the man hurling the extinguisher into a glass window at B H Porter and Son in Oldfield Lane, Wisbech on Saturday, June 27.

The incident happened at around 5am and it took the suspect just four minutes to rifle through the scrap metal management company’s office.

A spokesman said: “We have reported it to the police as there has been a number of break-ins in the last week, all from what we believe to be the same person.

“They just stole cash; it took them 15 minutes to break into our office window and then four minutes inside looking through all the draws for cash.”

Clear CCTV images show a man smashing his way into B H Porter and Son in Wisbech on June 27 using a fire extinguisher. Picture: B H Porter and Son Clear CCTV images show a man smashing his way into B H Porter and Son in Wisbech on June 27 using a fire extinguisher. Picture: B H Porter and Son

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.30am to reports of a burglary at a scrap metal management company in Oldfield Lane, Wisbech.

“It is believed at about 5am, a man smashed the window and broke into the property before carrying out a search of the premises.

“No items are thought to have been stolen. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 166 of June 27.