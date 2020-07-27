Advanced search

Do you recognise these men? CCTV images capture a group breaking into Ely House in Wisbech yesterday

PUBLISHED: 12:39 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 27 July 2020

Do you recognise any of these people? CCTV at Ely House in Wisbech captured the group breaking into the property at 4:30pm on Sunday July 26 2020. Pictures: Sidney Imafidon

Sidney Imafidon

CCTV has captured a group of men breaking into the building site of Ely House in Wisbech yesterday.

The group of five are seen climbing scaffolding after they scaled tall metal security fencing to enter the historic Lynn Road property at around 4:30pm on Sunday, July 26.

Owner Sidney Imafidon released the CCTV images and said damage was caused to lead work and guttering. An electric drill was also stolen.

He said: “It’s really frustrating to see this behaviour because we’re trying to restore a beautiful building which is an important heritage project for the town.”

Police are investigating the incident.

No arrests have yet been made but witnesses and those with any further information are urged to contact police on 101 quoting the incident reference number 561 of 26 July.

It is also possible to report online at cambs.police.uk/report.

Earlier in the year, £2,500 worth of lead was stolen from Ely House.

Jeffery Burton, 44, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the theft and a string of other offences at Peterborough Crown Court.

Ely House is a Grade-II Listed property and is said to be one of the town’s oldest standing buildings.

Mr Imafidon bought the property in January at auction for £147,000 with the intention of restoring it to its former glory even though it had been subject to squatters, vandalism flytipping and fires in recent years.

