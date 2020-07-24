Advanced search

Man breached restraining order hiding in ex-partner’s cupboard amid Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:06 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 24 July 2020

Darren Allington was caught breaching a restraining order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by hiding in his ex-partner's cupboard in Wisbech. Picture: (For Illustrative Purposes) Jean van der Meulen / Pexels.com

A man hid in his ex-partner’s cupboard in a bid to stop police knowing he had breached a restraining order amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Darren Allington, of no known address, was prohibited from visiting his former girlfriend’s home in Wisbech or contacting her in anyway.

On May 10, Cambridgeshire police received a tip-off that the 38-year-old was at the address before officers found him hiding in a cupboard.

Allington had also previously breached a restraining order against the same victim on two different occasions.

The last of which, in November, resulted in him being handed eight months in prison and the current five-year restraining order.

PC Megan Thrasher, who investigated, said: “There is absolutely no excuse for breaching a restraining order, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

“Allington claimed he wanted to make sure his ex-girlfriend was looked after during the Covid-19 national health crisis.

“But by breaching this order and visiting her house he in fact did the opposite and put her health at serious risk.

“Restraining orders are imposed for very clear and serious reasons.

“I hope this case serves as a warning and highlights our dedication to safeguarding victims and bringing offenders before the courts.”

After being found in the cupboard Allington was arrested. In police interview he claimed he fully understood the restraining order made by the court and was aware he had breached it.

He told officers he wanted to make sure his ex-girlfriend was “looked after” during the Covid-19 pandemic due to her existing health issues.

On Thursday, July 23 at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for three months after admitting breaching his restraining order at a previous hearing.

The order, which lasts for five years, will remain in place.

