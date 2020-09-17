Brazen ‘flytipper’ caught on homeowner’s CCTV dumping large fridge in middle of path

A man was caught on CCTV leaving a large fridge and child�s car seat in the middle of the path at Baxter Close in Wisbech. Picture: Submitted Archant

A man was caught on camera dumping a large American-style fridge and child’s car seat in the middle of the path on a residential street.

The audacious ‘flytipper’ left parents and carers with no choice but to walk children on the road after completely blocking the pavement.

Clear CCTV images from one resident’s home show the white van stop with the backdoors open, before the driver dumps the fridge.

The incident happened at just after 10.30am on Wednesday, September 16 and residents are calling for the driver to come back and remove what he left.

One said: “To the driver of this van who thought it would be a good idea to fly tip down Baxter Close, unfortunately for you it was caught on camera.

“If you could kindly remove your stuff, that would be great – before footage is passed to the authorities, many thanks.”

The images have since been sent to Cambridgeshire Police and Fenland District Council.

Another added: “If he had been made to collect it, he would just dump it somewhere else.

“I can’t believe the places they dump stuff; they don’t even find a rural spot so they’re not seen.

“Well done for passing info on to the right people, I hope he gets a big fine.”