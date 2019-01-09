Advanced search

Attempt to ‘curb’ anti-social behaviour at notorious Chatteris car park sees arrival of new speed bumps

09 January, 2019 - 15:08
Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on 'boy racers' and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

FDC

An attempt to crack down on anti-social behaviour at a notorious Chatteris car park has seen the arrival of new speed bumps.

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on 'boy racers' and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

The improvements at Furrowfield Road car park are being carried out in a bid to stop ‘boy racers’ using the area unlawfully.

Works include a new speed reducing ramp at the entrance to prevent vehicles entering and exiting at high speeds.

The council has also fitted raised kerbs between the parking rows to prevent vehicle drifting and racing.

Councillor Peter Murphy, the council’s portfolio holder responsible for car parks, added: “I’m pleased these works are taking place.

“It should help reduce anti-social behaviour and noise in Furrowfields Road car park at night and hopefully it will benefit the nearby residents.”

The council is looking to upgrade the street lighting in the car park to reduce dark spots and provide better vision for CCTV surveillance.

Councillor David Oliver, the council’s portfolio holder for community safety, said: “A community door knock exercise was carried out.

“The council’s environmental health team also undertook a noise monitoring exercise, recording several incidents involving vehicles in a seven day period.”

Cllr Murphy added: “The council will monitor the impact of the improvements to see if any further intervention is required.”

