Published: 3:06 PM May 20, 2021

Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Ellen Falkner MBE hopes next year's event in Birmingham will act as a "shop window" for the sport. - Credit: Supplied/Sportsbeat

World champion bowler Ellen Falkner MBE believes next year’s Commonwealth Games will put bowls in the “shop window” as she aims to make it a summer to savour.

Ellen, from Wisbech, has had a decorated career including three Commonwealth golds and four indoor world titles since taking up the sport as a child, as well as 33 county titles.

The 41-year-old, who has been a member of City of Ely and Littleport Bowls Club, is bidding to compete in her sixth Games at Birmingham 2022, and believes the event will have its wider benefits, too.

“It’s the shop window for our sport and it’s a great opportunity to maximise the legacy of a home Games, so it would be tremendous to be a part of that,” she said.

“This is a chance to showcase the sport to the rest of the nation and hopefully it will inspire the next generation to take up the sport.”

Ellen spoke ahead of Bowls’ Big Weekend, a nationwide initiative between May 28-31 where over 600 bowls clubs across the country will welcome new members for free taster sessions.

It’s a scheme that the national champion hopes will encourage more people to play the sport she loves.

“There’s the social element, competitive element, it’s very inclusive, but it’s simple to grasp,” she said.

“It’s our chance to get across those messages and showcase that to the wider population, capture their imagination and encourage them to go and take up the sport.”

Ellen has soared to gold medal glory in previous years and claimed a bronze medal at the 2018 Games in Australia.

But the evergreen ace, who balances her playing career with her role at head of sport at the Youth Sport Trust, believes her competitive edge remains intact as she looks to wear the Team England jersey once again.

“The sport has given me so much and I am committed to reinvesting back into it and giving something back,” she said.

“There’s no doubt about my desire to compete at another Games.

“I’ll certainly be leaving no stone unturned to not only try and secure a place in the team, but equally, to come home with a medal for Team England.

“A home Games, the fact that your friends and family can be there to savour the moment and be part of the experience, is something very special.”

Find your nearest participating club for Bowls’ Big Weekend at: https://www.bowlsbigweekend.com/.