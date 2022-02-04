The body of a man was found near Harecroft Road in Wisbech. - Credit: Google Maps

The body of a man was found on a playing field in Wisbech today (Friday).

The man was found in the town just before 8am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “A member of the public called us at 7.59am to report the body of a man on a playing field near Harecroft Road, Wisbech.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

It is unclear how old the man was or how long the body was near Harecroft Road.