Breaking
Body found in Wisbech road
Published: 12:13 PM September 17, 2021
- Credit: Google
A body was found in Wisbech yesterday (Thursday).
Police were alerted to the discovery in Peatlings Lane shortly after midday.
A police spokesperson said: “The body had been there for some time.
“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”
One resident believes the body may have been of a rough sleeper but police were not able to confirm that.
We will update once more information is released.
