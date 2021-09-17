News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Breaking

Body found in Wisbech road

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 12:13 PM September 17, 2021   
Peatlings Way

Police were alerted after the discovery of a body in Peatlings Lane, Wisbech. - Credit: Google

A body was found in Wisbech yesterday (Thursday). 

Police were alerted to the discovery in Peatlings Lane shortly after midday.  

A police spokesperson said: “The body had been there for some time. 

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.” 

One resident believes the body may have been of a rough sleeper but police were not able to confirm that.  

You may also want to watch:

We will update once more information is released.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Co-op grocery delivery robots are coming to Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Mayor opens Wisbech community hub
  3. 3 Lack of public transport blamed for collapse of £10.5m training centre
  1. 4 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
  2. 5 Body found in Wisbech road
  3. 6 ‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone  
  4. 7 Top Cabinet post for NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay
  5. 8 Family remembers 'cheeky, friendly and well-liked' mechanic
  6. 9 Man confronted in live stream cleared of all sex abuse allegations
  7. 10 Did you bite your husband's leg?  ‘No, he knocked all my teeth out- I could not bite his leg’ 
Cambs Live
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kathleen Lawrence, 32, is being urgently sought by police for child neglect offences.  

Cambs Live

Mum of four sought by police over child neglect claims

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Visual of the new store Aldi proposes to erect in Whittlesey.

Survey finds staggering 97 cent support for new Aldi store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A major rescue operation was launched after a car was found submerged in a river at March. 

Cambs Live

Car found submerged in river

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Orchard House Care Home in Wisbech marked Emergency Services Day by visiting ambulance crews.

Care home residents and staff thank 'blue light heroes'

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon