Published: 12:13 PM September 17, 2021

Police were alerted after the discovery of a body in Peatlings Lane, Wisbech. - Credit: Google

A body was found in Wisbech yesterday (Thursday).

Police were alerted to the discovery in Peatlings Lane shortly after midday.

A police spokesperson said: “The body had been there for some time.

“The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.”

One resident believes the body may have been of a rough sleeper but police were not able to confirm that.

We will update once more information is released.