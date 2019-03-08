Advanced search

Calls for tougher security at Wisbech yacht harbour after another break-in

PUBLISHED: 14:40 11 November 2019

Calls for tougher security at Wisbech yacht harbour after another break-in. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Calls for tougher security at Wisbech yacht harbour have been made by boat owners following another break-in.

The harbour advertises "safe and secure moorings" but disgruntled yacht owners say that officials are "in denial" about what is happening at the site.

Last week another boat, worth around £130,000 was broken into, with a dinghy, outboard and TV stolen.

It comes as owners were contacted by the harbour office to alert them of break-ins at the start of October.

Trevor Bunn had around £2,000 worth of equipment stolen from his boat.

He said: "It's getting out of control and it appears like the office is totally in denial over what is going on.

"The marina is going to rack and ruin. There is no security.

"Half a dozen boats have been broken into and people are squatting on them too which unfortunately leaves such a mess behind.

"It is mainly domestic gear that is stolen.

"I have had tools and other bits taken from my boat, it's just unacceptable as it appears nothing is being put in place to prevent this."

Mr Bunn also raised concerns about the entry system into the marina and what is being done with CCTV footage.

"There is a lot of risk involved to get on boats when the tides are high but to actually get in the marina is pretty simple, all they need to do is press a button to get in and out," he said.

"We are questioning if anyone is watching any of the footage back on the camera as no one is responding to this.

"It is a real shame that it is being left to go this way - it is looking a very shabby place.

"It makes you question keeping a boat there in the first place.

Fenland District Council (FDC), that runs the yacht harbour, said that they were meeting police to discuss "preventative action".

A FDC spokesman said: "We take security at the yacht harbour very seriously and are making improvements.

"Our on foot inspections have increased, as has CCTV surveillance, and the police have agreed to conduct additional patrols in the area. Additional fencing to further secure the harbour is also being installed shortly."

Wisbech yacht harbour has 128 marina berths.

