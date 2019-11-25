Advanced search

Updated

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

25 November, 2019 - 11:59
The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Archant

Three youths were spotted leaving the scene of a crash after a BMW slammed into a parked car in Wisbech, police have revealed.

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsThe BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Officers were called to the scene on Ramnoth Road on Sunday, November 24 at around 11pm but when they arrived the group had left.

You may also want to watch:

Pictures from the scene show the silver BMW 3 Series up against a fence, just centimetres away from a cat that didn't seem that fazed by the crash.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 11pm with reports a BMW had collided with a parked car and a fence in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech.

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCopsThe BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

"Three youths who were in the vehicle were seen leaving the area on foot. Officers attended, but the occupants could not be located.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information should call police on 101 quoting incident 529 of 24 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report."

Most Read

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Oops! Residents in Wisbech lose phone lines after suspected drink driver smashes Mini into telegraph pole

A suspected drink driver took out Clarkson Avenue’s Openreach phone lines in Wisbech on Sunday (November 24) after smashing their Mini Cooper into a telegraph pole. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘Scary stuff’ says residents after fire crews called out THREE times in 48 hours to household waste bins set alight in Wisbech

Bin fire in Tindall Close, Wisbech, on November 22. It was the third time in48 hours fire crews were called to the area after bins were deliberately set alight. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Dance school to perform end of year showcase in Wisbech

Dance school LJ Dance is set to bring musical magic to Wisbech later this week. Picture: IAN CARTER

Auditors’ probe into deputy leader’s tenancy of Cambridgeshire County Council farm and land delayed until at least end of January

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, awaiting results of auditor's report into #farmgate, his acquisition of a county farms estate tenancy, Manor Farm, Girton. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ARCHANT

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech

Hundreds welcome festive season in Wisbech at annual lights switch on. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists