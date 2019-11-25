Youths flee scene of crash after BMW slams into parked car before hitting fence in Wisbech

The BMW driver slammed his convertible 3 Series into a parked car before colliding with a fence on Sunday, November 25. Picture: Liam Griggs Archant

Three youths were spotted leaving the scene of a crash after a BMW slammed into a parked car in Wisbech, police have revealed.

Officers were called to the scene on Ramnoth Road on Sunday, November 24 at around 11pm but when they arrived the group had left.

Pictures from the scene show the silver BMW 3 Series up against a fence, just centimetres away from a cat that didn't seem that fazed by the crash.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 11pm with reports a BMW had collided with a parked car and a fence in Ramnoth Road, Wisbech.

"Three youths who were in the vehicle were seen leaving the area on foot. Officers attended, but the occupants could not be located.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information should call police on 101 quoting incident 529 of 24 November or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report."