Published: 10:26 PM September 22, 2021

The crash in Churchill Road, Wisbech, forced closure whilst police and a recovery truck swung into action clearing away the car and the mess. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A BMW driver found himself uncomfortably trying to explain to police how he crashed into a brick wall.

Police checked if he had been drinking. He hadn’t.

They checked if he had taken drugs prior to the crash. He hadn’t.

“A breath test was carried out – the driver blew zero,” said police on their Fenland Facebook page.

“A DrugsWipe was also carried out and that was negative”.

“The vehicle was recovered,” added the police spokesperson.

“The driver has been interviewed and reported at the scene”.

Facebook followers of police were not slow at coming forward with their views.

Local councillor and taxi driver Billy Rackley told police: “Micky Mouse driving”

And he thought the driver “wouldn't know what a Highway Code looks like and as for the power, picture speaks for itself.”

Amanda Gower thought the driver “was being clever wheel spinning out the junction at the traffic lights wheel span too much and lost control”