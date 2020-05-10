Breaking

Second arrest in murder inquiry - police say victim died from ‘blunt force trauma to the head’

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A second man is in custody tonight (Sunday) after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris. Body found in Wisbech, Sandall Road, Wisbech Saturday 09 May 2020. A small team of forensic experts are at the scene. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture by Terry Harris.

The arrests follow the death of a man in Wisbech yesterday (Sat) whose body was found in a hedgerow in Sandall Road.

Police say it was a “brutal assault” and a post-mortem has confirmed the victim died as a result of “blunt force trauma to the head”.

A 27-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested earlier today (Sunday) and has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station, Peterborough.

Police say a 24-year-old man, arrested earlier on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

The victim is believed to be a 28-year-old man from Wisbech; however, he has not yet been formally identified.

A post-mortem examination carried out by Dr Ben Swift at Peterborough City Hospital today concluded the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim’s body was discovered at about 5.10am yesterday (May 9) outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech. A bicycle was found next to the body.

The road remains closed while investigations take place.

Police were called by a member of the public at about 5.10am yesterday (9 May) with a report a body had been discovered outside an industrial unit in Sandall Road, Wisbech.

The road remains closed and a police cordon is up.

Detective Chief Supt Martin Brunning of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said the victim was subjected to “a brutal assault and we have a team of detectives dedicated to bringing the person, or people, responsible to justice.

“We are in touch with the victim’s next of kin and are keeping them updated on the fast-moving developments”.

Det Chief Supt Brunning said: “Extra police patrols were deployed in the town yesterday and this will continue into next week.

“This is a tragic death. I am satisfied it is a contained incident and officers working in Wisbech will be a reassuring presence for local people who may feel alarmed by these events.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they know anything about the murder, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 107 of May 9 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.