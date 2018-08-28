Advanced search

Police manhunt to find Darryl Gowler wanted in connection with blackmail, fraud and theft offences in March and Warboys

PUBLISHED: 15:25 23 January 2019

Fenland's most wanted: Darryl Gowler is wanted by police in connection with fraud, blackmail and theft offences. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A police hunt has been launched to find 26-year-old Darryl Gowler who is wanted for questioning on fraud, blackmail and theft offences in March and Warboys.

Police today appealed for the public’s help in tracking down Gowler who could still be in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating incidents of fraud, blackmail and theft and we are asking for the public’s help to locate this man.”

The spokesman said that Gowler, (pictured) of no known address, is wanted in connection with the offences, which occurred in March and Warboys towards the end of last year.

“He is believed to be in the March or Chatteris area,” said the spokesman.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting 35/51900/1

