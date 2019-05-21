Gallery

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow

Birthday bikers treat grandmother to thrilling afternoon at 75th party in Murrow for Rose Turner. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Archant

It was a 75th birthday to remember for Rose Turner who was treated to 11 leather-clad bikers revving into Murrow on Harley Davidson's.

Rose, who lives in Leverington, thought that she would be enjoying a quiet family meal at her daughter Sam's house - until she was asked to step outside.

Bikers from the Rutland Chapter, all in shiny Harley's, circled onto the drive way in Back Road ready to surprise her yesterday (May 20).

"I am absolutely overwhelmed," the former hairdresser said.

"I thought that we would be going out for tea somewhere tonight so I keep asking Sam where we would be off too.

"I always wanted a Harley Davidson when I was younger but I just never got round to it.

"I love the look of them and I think just hearing the sound of one can make your tummy flip."

Ian Gornall, also known as "Ice" from the Rutland Chapter, gave Rose a taste of the high life as she sat on one of the Harley's and revved it up.

Rose's daughter, Sam Waldron, organised the gathering knowing her mother's lifelong passion.

She said: ""I knew that she had a dream to see Harley Davidson's in action and have a ride on one.

"This is something so special and has created memories for many years to come.

"We all knew that her 75th birthday would be a special one for her and wanted to do something big this year.

"She is the type of mom who will always put others first before herself.

"She is the best mom anyone could ask for."

The bikers were invited back to Sam's house for afternoon tea and scrumptious desserts by VinTEAge.

Ian, who is activities officer at the Rutland Chapter, said: "Sam got in touch with us and said it was her mom's 75th birthday and would a team of us be able to come down and surprise her.

"We do things like this a lot and always love making people smile."

Sporting a beaming smile for the rest of the afternoon, Rose was joined by her family and friends for a garden party.

"When Sam said 'mom I've got something to show you, come outside' I just couldn't believe it," she said.

"This has been a wonderful day and such a lovely bunch of bikers to meet too."

