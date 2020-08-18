Advanced search

Renewable gas made from biodegradable matter at Fen farm will help decarbonise gas network

PUBLISHED: 14:56 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 18 August 2020

Renewable gas made from biodegradable matter at a Fenland farm has been connected to the Gas National Transmission System for the first time. Murrow Anaerobic Digestion Plant, which is operated by Biocow Ltd, produces the renewable gas made from cattle manure and straw. Picture: STEVE WILLIAMS

Renewable gas made from biodegradable matter at a Fenland farm has been connected to the Gas National Transmission System for the first time. Murrow Anaerobic Digestion Plant, which is operated by Biocow Ltd, produces the renewable gas made from cattle manure and straw.

Renewable gas made from biodegradable matter at a Fenland farm has been connected to the Gas National Transmission System (NTS) for the first time.

Murrow Anaerobic Digestion Plant, which is operated by Biocow Ltd, produces the renewable gas made from cattle manure and straw.

The process is called anaerobic digestion and involves sealing waste in tanks without oxygen, where the material is broken down by naturally occurring micro-organisms into biogas.

The pipeline will support flows of up to 15,000 standard cubic metres per hour, enough for the annual gas consumption of 10 average households every hour.

Ian Radley, head of gas systems operations at National Grid, said: “Alongside hydrogen, biomethane will play a critical role in the journey to Britain achieving net zero.

“We’ve collaborated closely with Biocow on this project to ensure we successfully connected their site to the National Transmission System.”

Chris Waters, managing director of Biocow Ltd, said: “This joint project with National Grid is an important first step in Biocow’s commitment to continue pioneering new and innovative ways to inject green gas into the grid.

“We look forward to continued collaboration with National Grid in the future as we continue to develop our site at Murrow.”

