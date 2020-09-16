Fen man transforms his car on the track to drive awareness of Parkinson’s charity

A Wisbech man, who is competing in the 2020 Formula Vee UK single-seater motor racing championship, has transformed his car on the track to raise awareness of the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Bill ‘Wom’ Garner, who is competing in his fourth season, has been driving with his TWR10 car displaying the charity’s strapline on each side of the main engine cover for the duration of the 2020 season.

As a result, the car has become one of the most photographed vehicles on the grid in recent years.

The 55-year-old has been inspired to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and carry the logo on his race car, after a friend was diagnosed with the condition in autumn 2019.

Then, in March this year, Wom’s uncle was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Wom returned to competitive motorsport in 2016, fulfilling the dream of racing in a single- seater car, after competing in Long Circuit Karting in the late eighties and finishing third in the 1989 CIK European Championship.

In 2018, TWR finished second in the Class B Championship and in 2019, despite numerous class wins, podiums and a fastest lap to name, a gearbox failure cost the championship win and left them in third position in the table.

Wom has also been supporting Lisa Lowe, network support officer at Parkinson’s UK, in a fundraising running event for the charity.

He said: “Motorsport is obviously an expensive hobby and it cannot be done competitively without sacrifices and some financial support, but that doesn’t stop us helping raise awareness of Parkinson’s that could affect any of us.

“The condition is very close to my heart having seen first hand the impact it can have on close family and friends.”

Lisa Lowe said: “Nobody should have to face Parkinson’s alone - or without hope that one day we’ll find better treatments and a cure.

“That’s why we’re so grateful for the continued support from people like Bill ‘Wom’ Garner, whose fundraising and awareness raising efforts during this difficult time, help us keep our vital support services and research programmes going.

“We’d like to thank him for his ongoing support of the charity this year on the racing track.”

Subject to the current COVID-19 government guidelines, TWR-Team Wombat Racing with TWR10 will next compete at Oulton Park, Cheshire (10 October) and Donington Park, Leicestershire (21 November).

