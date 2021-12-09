Fenland historian Bill Smith has published a new book about 'The ancient town of Wella'. - Credit: SUSAN LOWE

A local historian has published a new book about an ancient Fenland town.

William (Bill) Smith launched his book, 'The ancient town of Wella', at St Peter’s Church in Upwell on Saturday December 4.

Bill, who lives in Outwell, was on hand to sign copies of his book and spoke to guests about the display of photographs he put together for the event.

He said of the book “It was King John who gave Wella(e) town status in the 13th Century when he granted it a market.

"At that time Wella included what we know today as Upwell, Outwell, Welney, Nordelph, Three Holes, Neatmoor, Tipps End, Lakes End (Lakesend) parts of Christchurch and Barroway Drove.

"With the Well Stream meandering through those settlements from Littleport to the sea at Wisbech."

Copies of the 224-page book (with approximately 300 images - maps, illustrations and photos) can be bought for £14.99.

They can be bought from The Wisbech and Fenland Museum, Well Creek Trust website, Etcetera Community Hub Wisbech, Uptown Fun Upwell, Brian Tweed Butchers Upwell, and Lisa's Hairdresser Outwell.