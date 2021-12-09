Historian's book tells story of ancient town of 'Wella'
- Credit: SUSAN LOWE
A local historian has published a new book about an ancient Fenland town.
William (Bill) Smith launched his book, 'The ancient town of Wella', at St Peter’s Church in Upwell on Saturday December 4.
Bill, who lives in Outwell, was on hand to sign copies of his book and spoke to guests about the display of photographs he put together for the event.
He said of the book “It was King John who gave Wella(e) town status in the 13th Century when he granted it a market.
"At that time Wella included what we know today as Upwell, Outwell, Welney, Nordelph, Three Holes, Neatmoor, Tipps End, Lakes End (Lakesend) parts of Christchurch and Barroway Drove.
"With the Well Stream meandering through those settlements from Littleport to the sea at Wisbech."
Copies of the 224-page book (with approximately 300 images - maps, illustrations and photos) can be bought for £14.99.
They can be bought from The Wisbech and Fenland Museum, Well Creek Trust website, Etcetera Community Hub Wisbech, Uptown Fun Upwell, Brian Tweed Butchers Upwell, and Lisa's Hairdresser Outwell.
Most Read
- 1 Attacked PC nominated for bravery award
- 2 Fenmen must be braver to halt miserable form, admits boss
- 3 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
- 4 Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen
- 5 Retired farmer provides 'useful portrayal of Britain' through new book
- 6 Speed skaters take advantage of home turf to win British title
- 7 Santa lightens up the Fens in run-up to Christmas
- 8 Father and son build Lego city in shed during lockdown
- 9 Police operation launched after increase in drink spiking in county
- 10 Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show