News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Historian's book tells story of ancient town of 'Wella'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:09 PM December 9, 2021
Fenland historian Bill Smith has published a new book about 'The ancient town of Wella'.

Fenland historian Bill Smith has published a new book about 'The ancient town of Wella'. - Credit: SUSAN LOWE

A local historian has published a new book about an ancient Fenland town. 

William (Bill) Smith launched his book, 'The ancient town of Wella', at St Peter’s Church in Upwell on Saturday December 4.

Bill, who lives in Outwell, was on hand to sign copies of his book and spoke to guests about the display of photographs he put together for the event.

He said of the book “It was King John who gave Wella(e) town status in the 13th Century when he granted it a market.

"At that time Wella included what we know today as Upwell, Outwell, Welney, Nordelph, Three Holes, Neatmoor, Tipps End, Lakes End (Lakesend) parts of Christchurch and Barroway Drove.

"With the Well Stream meandering through those settlements from Littleport to the sea at Wisbech."

Copies of the 224-page book (with approximately 300 images - maps, illustrations and photos) can be bought for £14.99.

They can be bought from The Wisbech and Fenland Museum, Well Creek Trust website, Etcetera Community Hub Wisbech, Uptown Fun Upwell, Brian Tweed Butchers Upwell, and Lisa's Hairdresser Outwell.

Most Read

  1. 1 Attacked PC nominated for bravery award
  2. 2 Fenmen must be braver to halt miserable form, admits boss
  3. 3 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  1. 4 Government clearance needed for £200,000 year role for Eileen
  2. 5 Retired farmer provides 'useful portrayal of Britain' through new book
  3. 6 Speed skaters take advantage of home turf to win British title
  4. 7 Santa lightens up the Fens in run-up to Christmas
  5. 8 Father and son build Lego city in shed during lockdown
  6. 9 Police operation launched after increase in drink spiking in county
  7. 10 Boxing club 'absolutely gutted' as mass brawl abandons show
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech man Leslie Boyce before and after his 10-stone weight loss

Mental Health

Leslie 'faster, fitter, happier' after losing 10 stone in four months

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 63 affordable homes in Elm, Cambridgeshire

Planning

'Wide range of people' will benefit from village homes, say developers

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Woman in court on suspicion of burglary at Hare and Hounds, Wisbech

Cambs Live News

Woman in court over town pub burglary

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Police close off B1098 Upwell Road near March after crash near Christchurch

Cambs Live News | Updated

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after B1098 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon