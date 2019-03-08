Community fundraiser at Wisbech raises thousands for local care centre

The Big Community Fundraiser event in Wisbech raised thousands at the weekend. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT Archant

Thousands were raised at this year's community fundraising day in Wisbech over the weekend.

Visitors flocked to Wisbech Rugby Club to see a range of activities on show, from Zumba, an Insanity demonstration and Samurai Shotokan karate, to an owl display and live entertainment from Jo Manning and Adrian Bondy.

In total, a minimum of £3,805 was collected but could yet still rise to over £4,000, all in aid of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in the town.

Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, was also in attendance and the event was broadcasted by local radio station, Fen Radio.

Xyanthe Lambert, organiser of the event, said: "What started out as an idea became reality last Saturday and exceeded expectations.

Event organiser, Xyanthe Lambert (far right), at the Big Community Fundraiser. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT Event organiser, Xyanthe Lambert (far right), at the Big Community Fundraiser. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT

"I had the idea, but it relied on so many people to make it happen and for that I am very grateful.

"It wouldn't have been the huge success that it was and I am so very grateful."

Planning is now underway for next year's Big Community Fundraiser which will be at the same venue on Saturday, June 27.

