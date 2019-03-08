Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community fundraiser at Wisbech raises thousands for local care centre

PUBLISHED: 10:40 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 26 June 2019

The Big Community Fundraiser event in Wisbech raised thousands at the weekend. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT

The Big Community Fundraiser event in Wisbech raised thousands at the weekend. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT

Archant

Thousands were raised at this year's community fundraising day in Wisbech over the weekend.

The Big Community Fundraiser event in Wisbech raised thousands at the weekend. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERTThe Big Community Fundraiser event in Wisbech raised thousands at the weekend. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT

Visitors flocked to Wisbech Rugby Club to see a range of activities on show, from Zumba, an Insanity demonstration and Samurai Shotokan karate, to an owl display and live entertainment from Jo Manning and Adrian Bondy.

In total, a minimum of £3,805 was collected but could yet still rise to over £4,000, all in aid of the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in the town.

Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, was also in attendance and the event was broadcasted by local radio station, Fen Radio.

Xyanthe Lambert, organiser of the event, said: "What started out as an idea became reality last Saturday and exceeded expectations.

Event organiser, Xyanthe Lambert (far right), at the Big Community Fundraiser. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERTEvent organiser, Xyanthe Lambert (far right), at the Big Community Fundraiser. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT

"I had the idea, but it relied on so many people to make it happen and for that I am very grateful.

"It wouldn't have been the huge success that it was and I am so very grateful."

Planning is now underway for next year's Big Community Fundraiser which will be at the same venue on Saturday, June 27.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Families and friends come together as Wisbech Food and Craft Fair enjoys healthy attendance

The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech held its annual food and drink festival at the weekend. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day proves a success as local community comes out in force

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Families and friends come together as Wisbech Food and Craft Fair enjoys healthy attendance

The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech held its annual food and drink festival at the weekend. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Wisbech Armed Forces Day proves a success as local community comes out in force

Wisbech Armed Forces Day 2019. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Neale-Wade students go yellow in aid of charity

Pupils from Neale-Wade Academy raised nearly £150 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: STEPHANIE KERR

Community fundraiser at Wisbech raises thousands for local care centre

The Big Community Fundraiser event in Wisbech raised thousands at the weekend. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT

REVIEW: Toy Story 4 is a heartwarming story about the importance of friendship

Toy Story 4, which sees the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie and introduces Forky, is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists